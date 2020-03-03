Global Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market (by types (leafy greens, vegetable market, and fruits), form (fresh, puree/powdered and frozen/chilled) and distribution channel (supermarket/hypermarket, wholesale, convenience stores, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Organic Fruits and Vegetables. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Organic Fruits and Vegetables cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Organic Fruits and Vegetable growth factors.

The forecast Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Organic Fruits and Vegetables on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global organic fruits and vegetable market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Organic fruits and vegetables have more nutritional value than conventional food. The organic fruits and vegetables are produced by the specific methods and practices established by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The fruits and vegetables formed by using the conventional methods have some contaminants which may cause serious diseases as cancer.

The rising awareness about the healthy and safe food is the primary factor driving the growth of organic fruits and vegetable market worldwide. The organic production does not use pesticides and fertilizers that help to increase the production of phytochemicals such as vitamins and antioxidants into fruits and vegetables. In addition, organic fruits and vegetables use less pesticide and cause less side effects on human beings. Also, organic fruits and vegetable have more beneficial nutrients, such as antioxidants. These aforementioned factors are responsible for driving growth in this market. Moreover, the organic products have good quality, high nutritive value and good natural sustainability that attracts consumer’s interest in the organic fruits and vegetables that is projected to serve more opportunities in the upcoming market.

Among the region, North America dominates the market of organic fruits and vegetables as the demand and consumption of organic products is high in this region. Consumers here, are more inclined towards consumption of organic fruits and vegetables over conventional fruits and vegetables. Asia-pacific is the fastest growing region in the organic fruits and vegetable market. The growing health awareness is expected to boost the growth of organic fruits and vegetable market in the Asia-pacific region.

Market Segmentation by Types, Form and Distribution Channel

The report on global organic fruits and vegetable market covers segments such as types, form and distribution channel. On the basis of types the global organic fruits and vegetables market is categorized into leafy greens, vegetables market and fruits. On the basis of form the global organic fruits and vegetables market is categorized into fresh, puree/powdered and frozen/chilled. On the basis of distribution channel the global organic fruits and vegetables market is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, wholesale, convenience stores and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global organic fruits and vegetables market such as, WhiteWave food (Danone), Hain Celestial Group, Inc, General Mills, Amy’s Kitchen, Whole Foods Market, Inc, H.J. Heinz, Iceland Foods Ltd, Tesco PLC, The Cambridge organic company, Organic Valley Family of Farms and other companies.

