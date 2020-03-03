Global Ozone Generators Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Worldwide Ozone Generators Market Research Report, Analysis, Overview, Trends 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

The ozone generator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% to reach US$302.729 million in 2023 from US$228.21 million in 2017. The increasing focus on reducing the emission is significantly driving the ozone generator market growth. Furthermore, the growing industry verticals are further increasing the market potential of these solutions during the forecast period. However, the perceived negative health effect of using ozone is negatively impacting the growth of the market.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research. Both bottom-up and top-down approaches have been utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments. The values obtained are correlated with the primary inputs of the key stakeholders in the ozone generator value chain. The last step involves complete market engineering which includes analyzing the data from different sources and existing proprietary datasets while using various data triangulation methods for market breakdown and forecasting.

Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the ozone generator market.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are OION Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Daikin Industries, Ltd among others.

Segmentation

The ozone generator market has been analyzed through the following segments:

By Generator Type

o Ultraviolet

o Corona Discharge

o Cold Plasma

o Electrolytic

By Application

o Water Treatment

o Air Purification

By Industry Vertical

o Construction

o Food & Beverage

o Automotive

o Healthcare

o Textile

o Others

By Geography

o North America

 USA

 Canada

 Mexico

 Others

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Others

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 United Kingdom

 Spain

 Others

o Middle East and Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 Israel

 Others

o Asia Pacific

 China

 Japan

 South Korea

 India

 Others

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION RESEARCH METHODOLOGY EXECUTIVE SUMMARY MARKET DYNAMICS OZONE GENERATOR MARKET BY GENERATOR TYPE OZONE GENERATOR MARKET BY APPLICATION OZONE GENERATOR MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL OZONE GENERATOR MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE COMPANY PROFILES

