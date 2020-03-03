Global Phenolic Resins Market Growth 2018-2023
Phenolic resins are synthetic polymers obtained by the reaction of phenol or substituted phenol with formaldehyde. Used as the basis for Bakelite, PFs were the first commercial synthetic resins (plastics).
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Phenolic Resins market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, RRI Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Resol Resin
Novolac Resin
Segmentation by application:
Automotive
Building & Construction
Furniture
Electrical & Electronics
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Hexion
Hitachi Chemical
Sumitomo Bakelite
BASF
SI Group
DIC
Kolon Industries
Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material
Dujodwala Paper Chemicals
Changshu South-East Plastic
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
