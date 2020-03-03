Global Probiotics Market – Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market 2024

Our latest research report entitled Probiotics Market (by Type (lactobacilli, bifidobacteria, yeast and others), form(solid and liquid), applications(food and beverages, functional food/dietary supplements and animal feed) and end user(human and animals)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Probiotics. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Probiotics cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Probiotics growth factors.

The forecast Probiotics Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Probiotics on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global probiotics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The global probiotics market is projected to grow on the backdrop of growing health awareness among the consumers and increased digestion issues due to busy lifestyles, technological advancements, and research & development. Moreover, the probiotics have been clinically proven to be effective in promoting general health and disease treatment. The consumers are worldwide are becoming more health concerned and ready to spend considerably on the food items and ingredients that promote health. In addition, the ban on the use of antibiotics has led to increased usage of probiotics worldwide. Furthermore, companies are launching new probiotics in the market in order to tap the opportunities among health-conscious consumers. The global market size of probiotics in 2017 was valued over USD 36 billion, and the robust growth in the probiotics market is likely to continue over the period of 2018 to 2024.

The growth in the global probiotics market is hampered by factors such as lack of regulatory guidelines and the increasing cost of research and developments. The invention of new probiotics is likely to create more opportunities for companies operating in the world market.

Currently, Asia- Pacific is dominating the global probiotics market, and increasing per capita income backed by growing awareness about the probiotics is likely to augment the growth in the region at a healthy CAGR. As a result, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR to be the most lucrative market in the world. Furthermore, a high level of awareness and growing geriatric population in the developed markets of Europe and North America are likely to drive growth in the sales of probiotics in these two regions over the forecast period.

Progressive research and development activities and launch of new probiotics are likely to be key market strategies by the companies operating in the market, while large players are likely to focus on acquisition to consolidate their market position. For instance, Kerry Group Plc acquired Ganeden Inc in 2017. This acquisition has strengthened companies existing product portfolio.

Market Segmentation by Type, Form, Applications and End User

The report on global probiotics market covers segments such as, type, form, applications and end user. On the basis of type, the global probiotics market is categorized into lactobacilli, bifidobacteria, yeast, and others. On the basis of form the global probiotics market is categorized into solid and liquid. On the basis of applications the global probiotics market is categorized into food and beverages, functional food/dietary supplements and animal feed. On the basis of end user the global probiotics market is categorized into human and animals.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global probiotics market such as, Yakult Honsa, Chr. Hanson, Danone, Dupont, Probi AB, Lifeway Foods Inc, Nebraska cultures, Lallemand Inc., Calpis Co., Ltd, Kerry Group and Kemin Industries Inc..

