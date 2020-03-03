Global Smart Air Purifiers Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Smart Air Purifiers Market dynamics, forces, companies and trends have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the industry for this newly released research report now available with Big Market Research.

The global smart air purifiers market is expected to reach $11,403.0 million by 2025, from $4,510.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2018 to 2025. Smart purifiers function by gathering air quality data from special monitoring sensors on the units, and send alerts when air quality levels change. Smartphone apps allow users to control these purifiers by enabling fine tune adjustment of air cleaning settings. However, some air purifiers produce ozone, which is hazardous to the environment as well as to humans. Thus, implementation of stringent rules by regulatory bodies toward the use of such smart air purifiers restrains the growth of the market. Furthermore, many air purifiers rely on the use of disposable, replaceable filters, which add extra cost to users, thereby limiting the market growth.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2667277/?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=SBL

The global smart air purifiers market is segmented into product, technique, end user, and region. By type, the market is categorized into dust collectors, fume & smoke collectors, and others. The dust collecting smart air purifiers segment dominated the global market, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the coming years, due to wide applications of these purifies. Based on technique, the market is fragmented into as high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA), thermodynamic sterilization system (TSS), ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, filter, activated carbon-polarized media photocatalytic oxidation (PCO), ionizer purifiers, and others. High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) technology is anticipated to dominate the global smart air purifiers market throughout the forecast period.

The end-user segment is fragmented into residential, commercial, and others. In 2017, the residential segment accounted for the highest market share, followed by the commercial segment. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to global smart air purifiers market, and is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the global smart air purifiers market such as Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips, Sunbeam Products, Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Blue Air, Coway, Whirlpool Corporation, Americair Corporation, Sharp Corporation, and Dyson Technology Limited are provided in this report. Product launch, business expansion, acquisition, and collaboration were the different key strategies adopted by key players from 2015 to 2018 to establish themselves in the market.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2667277/?utm_source=SBL

Smart Air Purifiers Market Key Segments:

By Filter Type: Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors, Others (Odor Removal and Germs Removal)

BY TECHNIQUE: High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS), Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation, Ionizer Purifiers, Activated Fiber Filtration, Others (Filters and Photocatalytic oxidation (PCO))

BY END USER: Residential, Commercial, Others (Personal and Public)

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

Access Full Summery @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/smart-air-purifiers-market/?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=SBL

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: SMART AIR PURIFIERS MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: SMART AIR PURIFIERSMARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: SMART AIR PURIFIERSMARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: SMART AIR PURIFIERS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

Similar Related report:

Global Smart Air Purifiers Market Research Report 2018

More summary: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/global-smart-air-purifiers-market-research-report-2018-market

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

We are instrumental in providing quantitative and qualitative insights on your area of interest by bringing reports from various publishers at one place to save your time and money. A lot of organizations across the world are gaining profits and great benefits from information gained through reports sourced by us.

Contact Us:

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

call answer Direct:+1-971-202-1575

call answer Toll Free:+1-800-910-6452

email [email protected]