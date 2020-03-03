Global Sugar Substitutes Market Comprehensive Analysis on Leading Key 2024

Our latest research report entitled Sugar Substitutes Market (by product type (low-intensity sweeteners, high-intensity sweeteners, and high fructose syrup) and applications (bakery and confectionery, dairy, non- alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Sugar Substitutes. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Sugar Substitutes cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Sugar Substitutes growth factors.

The forecast Sugar Substitutes Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Sugar Substitutes on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global sugar substitutes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The sugar substitutes are artificial that are generally used in processed food and drinks, as they are sweeter than sugar and contains low (or no) calories. Sugar substitutes are the chemical or plant-based food additives used to provide sweet taste or enhance the flavors of food and drinks. Sugar substitutes are regulated as food additives by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) so that it can be used as an additive in various food and drinks.

The use of sugar substitutes or the artificial sweeteners in the bakery, dairy, cafeteria & frozen food is rising rapidly owing to its low-calorie content. The growing awareness about the low-calorie food & beverages and healthy lifestyle leading to consumer’s inclination towards the sugar substitutes drives the growth of sugar substitutes market. In addition, the growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes problems across the world are expected to create the demand for sugar substitutes. In addition, favorable government’s regulation on the use of sugar substitutes is likely to boost the growth of sugar substitutes market. Moreover, the various manufacturers in the food and beverages industries, with the help of new advanced technologies are focusing on developing sugar substitute that that helps in making safe and good quality consumable products, which in turn is projected to create the new opportunities in the market.

Geographically, North America accounts for the largest share in the sugar substitutes market as they are the highest consumers of sugar substitutes. In North America, the sugar substitutes are used in various industrial and non-industrial applications. Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the sugar substitutes market due to the relatively high demand of sugar substitutes in this region on account of rising health problems associated with the consumption of high-calorie food and beverages.

Market Segmentation by Product Type and Applications

The report on global sugar substitutes market covers segments such as, product type and applications. On the basis of product type, the global sugar substitutes market is categorized into low-intensity sweeteners, high-intensity sweeteners, and high fructose syrup. On the basis of applications the global sugar substitutes market is categorized into bakery and confectionery, dairy, non- alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global sugar substitutes market such as, Cargill Inc., ADM, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion, Dohler, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, JK Sucralose Inc., Roquette Frères, Ajinomoto and Merisant.

