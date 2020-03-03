GLOBAL VIDEO GAME STREAMING SERVICES MARKET 2019 SWOT ANALYSIS, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2025
Video streaming is the process of sending/broadcasting video and audio content over the Internet, which is played immediately by the receiver without the content being saved on the hard drive of the receiver. Video game streaming includes sending the video and audio of live gameplays. Video game streaming service providers offer platforms to viewers where they can view video game streaming. The global video game streaming services market is a growing market, and there is an increase in the number of video game streaming service providers in the world.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing growth of the HDR technology. HDR is a technology for displaying a wider range of color tones with more emphasis on details.
In 2018, the global Video Game Streaming Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Video Game Streaming Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Game Streaming Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alphabet
Amazon
Microsoft
Cavetube
Dailymotion
Dena
Dingit.Tv
Dwango
Facebook
Ibm
Infiniscene
Mobcrush
Panda Tv
Smashcast
Valve
Vaughnsoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Direct Revenue
Indirect Revenue
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart TV
Set-Top Box
HTPC
Mobile Phone
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
