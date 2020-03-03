Global White Board Market Key Companies Profile, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global White Board Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

A whiteboard (also known by the terms marker board, dry-erase board, wipe board, dry-wipe board, pen-board, and the misnomer [citation needed] grease board) is any glossy, usually white surface for nonpermanent markings.

Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the White Board industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. Some producers don’t have its own brand and do the OEM. The top 5 producers account for about 22% of the sales market.

The production of White Board increases from 2145K Units in 2012 to 2565 K Units in 2016, with CAGR 4.57%.

For forecast, the global White Board revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2-3%, and a little higher speed in Asia-Pacific. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of White Board. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for White Board is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 330 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Metroplan

GMi Companies

Quartet

Luxor

Bi-silque

Neoplex

Umajirushi

Deli

Canadian Blackboard

Lanbeisite

XIESK

Keda

Shandong Fangyuan

Foshan Yakudo

Whitemark

Zhengzhou Aucs

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Melamine Whiteboard

Porcelain Whiteboard

Glass Whiteboard

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Schools

Office

Household

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global White Board market.

Chapter 1, to describe White Board product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of White Board, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of White Board in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the White Board competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the White Board breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, White Board market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe White Board sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

