Growing demand for power electronics that drives the growth of the SiC power devices market by 2025

Silicon carbide is a semiconductor developed by the combination of silicon and carbon. It exhibits a level of hardness that is approximately equivalent to a diamond, which enables SiC semiconductors to operate in extreme conditions.

The Global Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market size was valued at $302 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,109 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 18.1% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the Asia-Pacific region constituted the highest share in the global silicon carbide power semiconductors market.

Increasing demand for power electronics across various industry verticals, such as aerospace, medical, and defense, plays a crucial role in increasing the adoption of SiC power devices. Moreover, growing demand for SiC-based photovoltaic cells in developing countries, including China, Brazil, and India, fuels the growth of SiC-based power semiconductors.

Top Impacting Factors:

Advantages of Compound Semiconductors (SiC) Over Silicon-based Technology

Increase in Demand of Power Electronics Modules Across Various Industry Verticals

High Wafer Cost of Silicon Carbide Semiconductors

Advent of 5G Mobile Communication

Major End-User Industry:

IT & telecom

Aerospace & defense

Industrial

Energy & power

Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Key Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Leading Players:

The key players operating in the Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market are Infineon Technologies AG, Microsemi Corporation, General Electric, Power Integrations, Toshiba Corporation, Fairchild Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Tokyo Electron Limited, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM, and Cree, Inc.

