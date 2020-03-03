Growth of IOT industry dominating Emotion Detection and Recognition Market by 2023

The global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market is driven by substantial growth of Internet of Things (IoT), increase in popularity of wearable technology, and rise in usage of smartphone globally. However, high cost of application, functional requirements, and misinterpretation in analysis of emotions hamper the emotion detection and recognition market growth.

The global emotion detection and recognition market was valued at $5.8 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach at $33.9 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 28.9% from 2017 to 2023. North America dominates this market presently, followed by Europe. In 2016, China dominated the Asia-Pacific market; similarly, the UK led the overall market in the European region.

Top Impacting Factors:

Growth of IoT

Increase in Popularity of Wearable Technology

Rise in Usage of Smartphones

High Cost of Application and Functional Requirement

Major Applications:

Law enforcement, Surveillance, & Monitoring

Entertainment & Consumer Electronics

Marketing & Advertising

Others (e-Learning and Video Games)

Market by Technology:

Pattern Recognition Network

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others (Bio-sensors Technology)

Leading Players:

Significant players operating in the emotion detection and recognition industry are Affectiva, Beyond Verbal, Noldus Information Technology, Sentiance, Sightcorp, Realeyes, CrowdEmotion, Kairos AR, Inc., nViso SA., and SkyBiometry.

