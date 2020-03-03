Hydraulic Cylinders Market A Detailed Analysis Of Regulatory Trends, Drivers, Industry Pitfalls, Challenges

The global hydraulic cylinders market is expected to reach $16,333.1 million by 2025, from $11,055.5 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025. Building and construction plastic is a plastic polymer that is treated chemically to obtain products for construction industry. They are used for several purposes, such as flooring, cladding & roof membranes, cables, flooring & wallcovering, insulation, piping, and window & door panels

A hydraulic cylinder is a mechanical actuator that uses unidirectional force through a unidirectional stroke for applications in manufacturing machinery, construction equipment, and engineering vehicles. It includes piston rod, base port, piston nut, piston seal, tube, round mount, and rod port. These hydraulic cylinders are used in industrial and mobile applications for efficient operations in various industries such as mining equipment, construction equipment, and agricultural.

Oil is used to transmit pressure in hydraulic cylinders at a higher power density in industrial applications, and thus, can handle extreme loads. Hydraulic cylinders are reliable in hostile conditions and hence, are replacing pneumatic cylinders and mechanical actuators. They are cheap as compared to pneumatic cylinders. Thus, this factor plays a vital role in driving the hydraulic cylinder market. However, frequent change in filters & seals are required by hydraulic cylinders along with periodic maintenance & checks to prevent contamination and leaks. Use of hydraulic cylinders has gained prominence among cranes, forges, packing machines, and marine equipment due to their efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

The global hydraulic cylinders market is segmented based on function, design, bore size, and region. Based on function, the market is fragmented into single acting cylinder and double acting cylinder. The double acting cylinder segment is anticipated to dominate the global hydraulic cylinders market throughout the study period. By design, it is categorized into tie-rod cylinders, and welded cylinders. Based on bore size, it is divided into less than 50mm, 51mm to 100 mm, 101mm to 150 mm, and greater than 151 mm. The 101mm to 150mm segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in future.

The global hydraulic cylinders market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include Actuant Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Caterpillar Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Jarp Industries, Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Texas Hydraulics, and Wipro Enterprises Limited

Hydraulic Cylinders Market Key Segments:

By Function: Single acting cylinders, Double acting cylinders

By Design: Tie-rod cylinders, Welded cylinders, ,

By Bore Size: Less than 50mm, 51mm to 100mm, 101mm to 150mm, Greater than 151mm

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

