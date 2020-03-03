Increasing Prevalence of Minimally Invasive Procedures to Enhance Smart Stadium Market Expansion During 2016-2026

From last couple of decades, stadiums have seen increasing demand from sports and entertainment sector. The increasing demand, in turn, increases the number of viewers in the stadium. Crowd management is the major factor of concern for the stadium managers. The introduction of a smart stadium, curtail many of these problems. Generally, a smart stadium comprises of a large number of sensors, cameras, and digital signs, which are being connected to wired and wireless networks and servers. These sensors provide real-time information about empty parking spots, waiting lines, a number of vacant seats and other useful information. Additionally, with the help of advanced technology, the smart stadium now can predict the uncertain whether condition and provide early planning of entry and exit point in case of any chaos. Moreover, viewers now can order their meals by seating on their seats, with the help of their smartphones by connecting it to stadium server. The number of advantages coupled with safety and security provided by smart stadium has led increasing demand for smart stadium and is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period

Smart Stadium Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing popularity of sports and events around the world is expected to push the demand for stadiums, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the demand for the smart stadium over the forecast period. Moreover, benefits such as operational efficiency, fan experience, and stadium security are expected to drive the demand for the smart stadium over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing trend of digital transformation, focus on attracting home viewers and growing demand for better customer management are some of the factors anticipated to escalate the market for smart stadium over the forecast period.

However, high investment cost along with traditional infrastructure of stadiums restrict the stadium owners from adopting the advanced technology and are expected to act as a restraining factor and is anticipated to hamper the demand for Smart Stadium over the forecast period.

Smart Stadium Market: Segmentation

The global Smart Stadium market can be segmented as follows:

Smart StadiumMarket, by Software

Digital Content Management

Integrates Security System

Building Automation System

Event Management System

Crowd Management

Network Management

Command & Control Center

Smart Stadium Market, byService

Professional Service

Managed Service

Smart Stadium Market, by Platform

Application Management platform

Device Management Platform

Network Management Platform

Smart Stadium Market, by Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Cloud

Smart StadiumMarket: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Smart Stadium market can be divided in major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japanand the Middle East and Africa (MEA).In terms of demand, it is anticipated that Europe will dominate global Smart Stadium market. While Middle East and Africa is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. Europe and MEA have several smart stadium vendors and are leveraging on advanced technology to provide better and connected stadium for their viewers. For instance, Vodafone will provide smart stadium service in collaboration with Intel for 2022 FIFA world cup in Qatar. Rest of the world (ROW) are projected to have moderate growth in Smart Stadium market in coming years.

Smart StadiumMarket: Key Players

The key players in the global Smart Stadium marketare

Huawei Technology Co. Ltd

Intel Corp.

NEC Corp.

Cisco System Inc.

International Business Machine Corporation

Fujitsu

Johnson Controls

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Volteo

GP Smart Stadium

