Kidswear Market expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 131000 million US$ in 2024, from 100000 million US$ in 2019

Kidswear is clothing for children. These colorful clothes are designed for boys, girls and babies with various types like suits, jackets, sweaters, pants, T-shirts, etc. Cotton is the most used material of kidswear due to its characters like sweat-absorbent, soft and comfortable. Wool, fur, linen and silk are also the major fabric materials.

Scope of the Report:

United States is the largest consumer with about 21% share of consumption market. While it also supply about 9% of total production in the global market. The population of children is increasing stably and the demand is increasing correspondingly.

China is the largest supplier of kidswear with about 25% share of manufacturing market. Products from China are largely exported to US, Europe and other countries. While mass foreign brands products are imported into China at the same time. For the consumption market, foreign brands occupied half of the total value. And domestic brands enjoy about 15%, the last products don’t have known brands.

The worldwide market for Kidswear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 131000 million US$ in 2024, from 100000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Kidswear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nike

Carter’s

GAP

Inditex

Adidas

HandM

Gymboree

V.F. Corporation

Fast Retailing

CandA

NEXT

ID Group

Mothercare

Orchestra

BESTSELLER

Under Armour

Benetton

Sanrio

MIKI HOUSE

Disney

Semir

Liying

Honghuanglan

Annil

PEPCO

Qierte

Esprit

Green Group

D.D. Cat

Boshiwa

Souhait

Goodboy

Meters/bonwe

Paclantic

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Top Clothing

Bottom Clothing

Outerwear

Basics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Babies (usually 0-3 years old)

Younger Kids (usually 3-6 years old)

Older Kids (usually 6-14 years old)

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Kidswear market.

Chapter 1, to describe Kidswear product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Kidswear, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Kidswear in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Kidswear competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Kidswear breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Kidswear market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Kidswear sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

