MEDICAL ALERT SYSTEMS MARKET: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2024
Summary
Medical Alert Systems are the devices that are used to summon assistance by healthcare personnel or individuals in time of emergency, through a panic button in the form of a pendant or a wristband worn by the user. These devices include Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), Nurse Call Systems (NCS), Ambulatory Auto Alert Systems and Automated Airborne Flight Alert System and so on.
Global Medical Alert Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Philips Lifeline
ADT
Tunstall
Greatcall
Alert-1
Connect America
Bay Alarm Medical
Life Alert
Rescue Alert
Mobile Help
Medical Guardian
LifeStation
Galaxy Medical Alert Systems
Lifefone
Better Alerts
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Landline Type
Mobile Type
Standalone Type
By End-User / Application
Inside the Home
Outside the Home
Table of Contents – Key Manufacturers
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Philips Lifeline
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 ADT
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Tunstall
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Greatcall
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Alert-1
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Connect America
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Bay Alarm Medical
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Life Alert
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Rescue Alert
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Mobile Help
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Medical Guardian
12.12 LifeStation
12.13 Galaxy Medical Alert Systems
12.14 Lifefone
12.15 Better Alerts
