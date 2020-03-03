Robotic cleaning technology has been evolving and transforming the cleaning landscape in both residential environment and commercial settings. An increasing presence of cleaning robots has been observed in global market because these smart equipment can lower labor cost, improve cleaning efficiency, and reduce working accidents. GMD predicts the North America cleaning robots market will reach $1.636 billion in 2023 owing to a fast-growing adoption of robots for cleaning floor, pool, window, lawn, and other places in U.S. and Canada.

Highlighted with 14 tables and 47 figures, this 136-page report “North America Cleaning Robots Market 2018-2023 by Application, End-user, Distribution Channel and Country: Segment Analysis, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of North America robotic cleaner market by analyzing the entire market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 – 2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America cleaning robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, end-user, distribution channel and country.

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Floor Cleaning

Pool Cleaning

Lawn Cleaning

Window Cleaning

Other Cleaning

On basis of end-user, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

Healthcare

Other Commercial Sectors

On basis of distribution channel, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

Online Sales

Supermarkets and Retail Stores

Other Channels

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of key national markets by robot application & end-user over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles cleaning robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America cleaning robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business.

