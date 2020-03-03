This report predicts the total revenue of education robotics in North America will reach $2.29 billion in 2025, driven by a growing adoption of smart education tools and robots in various school levels across the region.

Highlighted with 13 tables and 27 figures, this 86-page report “North America Educational Robotics Market by Component, Product, Application and Country 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of North America education robot market by analyzing the entire North America market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America educational robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of component, product, application vertical and country.

Based on component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Hardware

Software

Services

Download free sample report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details.php?report_id=4423&cat_title=

Based on product type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Wheeled Robotics

Reconfigurable Robotics

Humanoid Robotics

On basis of application vertical, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

K-12 Schools

Colleges and Institutes

Other Domains

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of each national market by product type and application vertical over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles North America educational robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America educational robotics market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Early buyers will get upto 30% Discount on this premium Research @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details.php?report_id=4423&cat_title=

Key Players:

Cytron Technologies

Evollve, Inc.

Fischertechnik GmbH

Innovation First International

Lego System A/S

Makeblock Co. Ltd.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

Parallax, Inc.

Pitsco, Inc.

Wonder Workshop

About Us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]