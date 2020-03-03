This report predicts the total revenue of PLC systems in North America will reach $7.73 billion in 2025, driven by a growing adoption of nano, micro, medium and large PLCs in various industrial appllications across the region.

Highlighted with 22 tables and 42 figures, this 120-page report “North America Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market by Architecture, Product, Industry Vertical and Country 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of North America PLC solution market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America PLC market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of architecture, product, industry vertical and country.

Based on architecture, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Hardware (further split into Processor, Power Supply, Input/Output)

Software

Services (further segmented into Training, Maintenance, Consulting)

Based on product type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Nano PLC (include Fixed Nano PLC and Modular Nano PLC)

Micro PLC

Medium PLC

Large PLC

On basis of industry vertical, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Automotive Industry

Chemicals Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Energy & Power Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Metal & Mining Industry

Water and Wastewater Industry

Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by product type and industry vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles PLC vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America PLC market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IDEC Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Table of Content:

1 Introduction 4

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 4

1.1.1 Industry Definition 4

1.1.2 Research Scope 7

1.2 Research Methodology 8

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 8

1.2.2 Market Assumption 9

1.2.3 Secondary Data 9

1.2.4 Primary Data 9

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 10

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 11

1.2.7 Research Limitations 12

1.3 Executive Summary 13

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 15

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 15

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 16

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 19

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 23

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 27

3 Segmentation of North America Market by Architecture Type 31

3.1 Market Overview by Architecture Type 31

3.2 North America PLC Hardware Market 2014-2025 34

3.3 North America PLC Software Market 2014-2025 35

3.4 North America PLC Services Market 2014-2025 36

4 Segmentation of North America Market by Product 38

4.1 Market Overview by Product 38

4.2 North America Nano PLC Market 2014-2025 41

4.3 North America Micro/Small PLC Market 2014-2025 43

4.4 North America Medium PLC Market 2014-2025 45

4.5 North America Large PLC Market 2014-2025 47

5 Segmentation of North America Market by Industry Vertical 49

5.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical 49

5.2 North America PLC Market in Automotive Industry 2014-2025 52

5.3 North America PLC Market in Chemical Industry 2014-2025 53

5.4 North America PLC Market in Food & Beverage Industry 2014-2025 54

5.5 North America PLC Market in Oil & Gas Industry 2014-2025 55

5.6 North America PLC Market in Energy & Power Industry 2014-2025 57

5.7 North America PLC Market in Paper & Pulp Industry 2014-2025 59

5.8 North America PLC Market in Metals & Mining Industry 2014-2025 60

5.9 North America PLC Market in Water and Wastewater Industry 2014-2025 61

5.10 North America PLC Market in Other Industry Verticals 2014-2025 63

6 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country 64

6.1 Overview of North America Market 64

6.2 U.S. Market 67

6.3 Canadian Market 70

7 Competitive Landscape 72

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors 72

7.2 Company Profiles 76

8 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management 114

8.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market 114

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 117

RELATED REPORTS AND PRODUCTS 120

List of Tables

Table 1. Snapshot of North America PLC Market, 2017-2025 14

Table 2. Main Product Trends and Market Opportunities in North America PLC Market 23

Table 3. North America PLC Market by Architecture Type, 2014-2025, $ mn 32

Table 4. North America PLC Hardware Market by Component, 2014-2025, $ mn 34

Table 5. North America PLC Service Market by Type, 2014-2025, $ mn 37

Table 6. Categories and Definition of PLCs by Product Type 38

Table 7. North America PLC Market by Product, 2014-2025, $ mn 39

Table 8. North America Nano PLC Market by Type, 2014-2025, $ mn 42

Table 9. North America PLC Market by Industry Vertical, 2014-2025, $ mn 50

Table 10. North America PLC Market by Country, 2014-2025, $ mn 65

Table 11. U.S. PLC Market by Product, 2014-2025, $ mn 68

Table 12. U.S. PLC Market by Industry Vertical, 2014-2025, $ mn 68

Table 13. Canada PLC Market by Product, 2014-2025, $ mn 70

Table 14. Canada PLC Market by Industry Vertical, 2014-2025, $ mn 71

Table 15. Main Vendors and Product Offerings 74

Table 16. ABB Revenue by Business Division, 2014-2016, $ million 77

Table 17. ABB Revenue by Region, 2014-2016, $ million 79

Table 18. Emerson Electric Co.: Sales, Earnings and Assets by Business Division, 2014-2017, $ million 85

Table 19. Emerson Electric Co.: Sales by Region, 2014-2017, $ million 85

Table 20. Honeywell International Inc.: Sales by Business Division, 2014-2017, $ million 96

Table 21. Risk Evaluation for Investing in North America Market, 2017-2025 115

Table 22. Critical Success Factors and Key Takeaways 118

List of Figures

Figure 1. Structure of Typical Programmable Logic Controllers 5

Figure 2. Research Method Flow Chart 8

Figure 3. Bottom-up Approach and Top-down Approach for Market Estimation 11

Figure 4. North America Market Forecast in Optimistic, Conservative and Balanced Perspectives, 2018-2025 13

Figure 5. North America PLC Market by Revenue, 2014-2025, $ bn 15

Figure 6. Primary Drivers and Impact Factors of North America PLC Market 16

Figure 7. Primary Restraints and Impact Factors of North America PLC Market 19

Figure 8. Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis of North America PLC Market 27

Figure 9. Breakdown of North America PLC Market by Architecture Type, 2018-2025, % of Revenue 32

Figure 10. Contribution to North America 2018-2025 Cumulative Revenue by Architecture Type, Value ($ mn) and Share (%) 33

Figure 11. North America PLC Hardware Market, 2014-2025, $ mn 34

Figure 12. North America PLC Software Market, 2014-2025, $ mn 35

Figure 13. North America PLC Services Market, 2014-2025, $ mn 37

Figure 14. Breakdown of North America PLC Market by Product, 2018-2025, % of Revenue 39

Figure 15. Contribution to North America 2018-2025 Cumulative Revenue by Product, Value ($ mn) and Share (%) 40

Figure 16. North America Nano PLC Market, 2014-2025, $ mn 42

Figure 17. Picture of Typical Small PLC Systems 44

Figure 18. North America Micro/Small PLC Market, 2014-2025, $ mn 44

Figure 19. Picture of Typical Medium PLC Systems 46

Figure 20. North America Medium PLC Market, 2014-2025, $ mn 46

Figure 21. North America Large PLC Market, 2014-2025, $ mn 48

Figure 22. Breakdown of North America PLC Market by Industry Vertical, 2018-2025, % of Revenue 50

Figure 23. Contribution to North America 2018-2025 Cumulative Revenue by Industry Vertical, Value ($ mn) and Share (%) 51

Figure 24. North America PLC Market in Automotive Industry, 2014-2025, $ mn 52

Figure 25. North America PLC Market for Chemical Industry, 2014-2025, $ mn 53

Figure 26. North America PLC Market for Food & Beverage Industry, 2014-2025, $ mn 54

Figure 27. Global Oil & Gas Capex ($ bilion) and Number of Rigs, 2014-2017 56

Figure 28. North America PLC Market in Oil and Gas Industry, 2014-2025, $ mn 56

Figure 29. North America PLC Market for Energy & Power Industry, 2014-2025, $ mn 58

Figure 30. North America PLC Market for Paper & Pulp Industry, 2014-2025, $ mn 59

Figure 31. North America PLC Market for Metals & Mining Industry, 2014-2025, $ mn 60

Figure 32. North America PLC Market for Water and Wastewater Industry, 2014-2025, $ mn 62

Figure 33. North America PLC Market for Other Industry Verticals, 2014-2025, $ mn 63

Figure 34. Breakdown of North America PLC Market by Country, 2017 and 2025, % of Revenue 65

Figure 35. Contribution to North America 2018-2025 Cumulative Revenue by Country, Value ($ mn) and Share (%) 66

Figure 36. U.S. PLC Market by Revenue, 2014-2025, $ mn 67

Figure 37. Canada PLC Market by Revenue, 2014-2025, $ mn 70

Figure 38. Growth Stage of North America PLC Industry over the Forecast Period 72

Figure 39. Company Overview of ABB as of 2016 76

Figure 40. Company Overview and Key Figures of Schneider Electric as of 2016 106

Figure 41. Schneider Electric: Sales Revenue by Business Segment, % of 2016 Revenue 107

Figure 42. Schneider Electric: Sales Revenue by Region, % of 2016 Revenue 107

