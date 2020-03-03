NUCLEAR DECOMMISSIONING SERVICES MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, DEMAND RISK, CHALLENGES, KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST 2025

his report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Accidents and growing political pressure for pre-closure of nuclear power plants are the major drivers of the nuclear decommissioning services market.

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for nuclear decommissioning services, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America.

In 2018, the global Nuclear Decommissioning Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Nuclear Decommissioning Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Nuclear Decommissioning Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aecom

Areva

Babcock International

Studsvik

Westinghouse Electric

Ansaldo Nes

Enercon Services

Energysolutions

GD Energy Services-Nuclear

KDC Contractors

Nuvia Group

Onet Technologies

Sogin

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

1,000MW

Market segment by Application, split into

Immediate Dismantling

Deferred Dismantling

Entombment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Nuclear Decommissioning Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Nuclear Decommissioning Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

