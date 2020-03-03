OIL AND GAS WASTE HEAT RECOVERY MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
Waste heat recovery is an energy exchange recovery process wherein the heat energy from the exhaust is recovered and used in other industrial processes. The processes include power generation, heat pipe exchanger, regenerators and other applications in different industries. As per estimation 20%-50% of industrial energy usage is eventually released as waste heat.
The waste heat sources include hot combustion gases from exhaust and heat transfer from hot equipment exteriors. The waste heat recovery unit is a heat exchanger where the heat is recovered from hot streams with high energy content. The commonly used waste heat recovery equipment are HRSGs, industrial heating boilers, and turbines.
In 2018, the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Ormat Technologies
General Electric Company
China Energy Recovery
Bono Energia
HRS
Harbin Electric Company
Dongfang Electric
Amec Foster Wheeler
Siemens
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Echogen Power Systems
Econotherm
Thermax Limited
Cool Energy
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3703699-global-oil-and-gas-waste-heat-recovery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Heat Exchangers
Boilers
Heat Recovery Steam Generators
Turbines
Tanks
Market segment by Application, split into
Thermal
Electricity Power Generation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Heat Exchangers
1.4.3 Boilers
1.4.4 Heat Recovery Steam Generators
1.4.5 Turbines
1.4.6 Tanks
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Thermal
1.5.3 Electricity Power Generation
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size
2.2 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction
12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ABB Recent Development
12.2 Ormat Technologies
12.2.1 Ormat Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction
12.2.4 Ormat Technologies Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Ormat Technologies Recent Development
12.3 General Electric Company
12.3.1 General Electric Company Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction
12.3.4 General Electric Company Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 General Electric Company Recent Development
12.4 China Energy Recovery
12.4.1 China Energy Recovery Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction
12.4.4 China Energy Recovery Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 China Energy Recovery Recent Development
12.5 Bono Energia
12.5.1 Bono Energia Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction
12.5.4 Bono Energia Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Bono Energia Recent Development
12.6 HRS
12.6.1 HRS Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction
12.6.4 HRS Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 HRS Recent Development
12.7 Harbin Electric Company
12.7.1 Harbin Electric Company Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction
12.7.4 Harbin Electric Company Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Harbin Electric Company Recent Development
12.8 Dongfang Electric
12.8.1 Dongfang Electric Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction
12.8.4 Dongfang Electric Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Dongfang Electric Recent Development
12.9 Amec Foster Wheeler
12.9.1 Amec Foster Wheeler Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Introduction
12.9.4 Amec Foster Wheeler Revenue in Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Amec Foster Wheeler Recent Development
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3703699-global-oil-and-gas-waste-heat-recovery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra