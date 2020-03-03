Orally Disintegrating Tablet Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

An orally disintegrating tablet or orally dissolving tablet (ODT) is a drug dosage form available for a limited range of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medications. ODTs differ from traditional tablets in that they are designed to be dissolved on the tongue rather than swallowed whole. The ODT serves as an alternative dosage form for patients who experience dysphagia (difficulty in swallowing) or for where compliance is a known issue and therefore an easier dosage form to take ensures that medication is taken.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Orally Disintegrating Tablet includes Anti-Psychotics Drug, Anti-Epileptics Drug and others, and the proportion of Anti-Psychotics Drug in 2017 is about 16.6%, Anti-Psychotics drug class will be the reigning segment in terms of market revenue share throughout the forecast period, anticipated to hold about 20.3% revenue share of the global market by 2025 end. With a noteworthy 15.7% CAGR, this segment will retain its supremacy over other drug class segments during the eight-year period.

Under by Disease Indication, the global market is segmented into Central Nervous System (CNS) Diseases, Gastrointestinal (GI) Diseases, Cardiovascular (CVS) Diseases and Others. CNS Diseases segment will hold maximum revenue share in the global market, and the consumption proportion is about 53.4% in 2017. and forecasts indicate a 57.2% market share for this segment by the end of the forecast period in 2025.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40.5% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31.6%, China is also an important sales region for the Orally Disintegrating Tablet.

The worldwide market for Orally Disintegrating Tablet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.3% over the next five years, will reach 21300 million US$ in 2024, from 11200 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Orally Disintegrating Tablet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Teva

Merck

Mylan

Pfizer

Johnson and Johnson

GSK

Otsuka

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Conquer

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Anti-Psychotics Drug

Anti-Epileptics Drug

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

CNS Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

CVS Diseases

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Orally Disintegrating Tablet product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Orally Disintegrating Tablet, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Orally Disintegrating Tablet in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Orally Disintegrating Tablet competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Orally Disintegrating Tablet breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Orally Disintegrating Tablet market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Orally Disintegrating Tablet sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview



Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles



Chapter Three: Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)



Chapter Four: Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market Analysis by Regions



Chapter Five: North America Orally Disintegrating Tablet by Country



Chapter Six: Europe Orally Disintegrating Tablet by Country



Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Orally Disintegrating Tablet by Country



Chapter Eight: South America Orally Disintegrating Tablet by Country



Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Orally Disintegrating Tablet by Countries



Chapter Ten: Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market Segment by Type



Chapter Eleven: Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market Segment by Application



Chapter Twelve: Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market Forecast (2019-2024)



