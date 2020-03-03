Pancreatic Fistula Market Report 2016 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2024

Global Pancreatic Fistula Market: Overview

Pancreatic fistula (PF) results from leakage of pancreatic fluid on account of disruption of pancreatic ducts. After pancreatic resection or acute/chronic pancreatitis, pancreatic ducts may disrupt and the fluid may leak out. If the leakage is beyond a certain limit and not dealt with in time, it can cause infection or excoriation, or morbidity in worst cases due to malnutrition.

Pancreatic fistula tends to aggravate the pancreatic resections both in case of acute as well as chronic tumors. Whether the fistula is internal or external, complications may also arise in case of necrosectomy after severe pancreatitis, and penetrating and blunt trauma.

A report by Transparency Market Research studies the global fistula market to understand its scope and trajectory. It attempts to present the different treatments which are being developed and also other aspects of the market. The report uncovers the evolving trends and dynamics in the market in terms in various ongoing trials. It also sheds light on different trials that have been discontinued.

Global Pancreatic Fistula Market: Drivers and Restraints

The report by TMR finds that a lot of research and development is being carried out for the past one decade in the treatment for pancreatic fistula. For external and internal fistulae, for example, various therapeutic options are being considered such as percutaneous, medical, surgical, and endoscopic. On account of high levels of serum amylase and enzyme diffusion throughout the pleural or peritoneal surface, the diagnosis of pancreatic fistula entails endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and contrast-enhanced computed tomography (CECT). ERCP, however, is considered a crucial component for treatment.

The main treatment entails arresting the pancreatic enzyme production. When patients are subjected to long-acting somatostatin analogues, their oral intake is reduced substantially. The treatment with parenteral nutrition is provided for a couple of weeks and if no improvement is seen, endoscopic or surgical treatment is suggested in most of the cases. In case of a surgery, ERCP is used for uncovering the leakage site. The involved part of fistula is then removed by fistulectomy.

As far as treatment for pancreatic fistula are concerned, a lot of money is being ploughed into researching better and more effective methods. The pancreatic fistula market for treatment foresees flourishing prospects in the near future.

Global Pancreatic Fistula Market: Geographical Segmentation

The report by Transparency Market Research bundles information on the different clinical trials being carried out in Europe, North America, South and Central America, Middle-East and Africa and Asia-pacific and top five national contributions in each, along with the clinical trial scenario in BRIC nations. It supplies information whether the trial is complete or still in progress and trial success rate.

