Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market Report 2014 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2020

Rhinitis is an acute disease of the nasal system. Rhinitis is the irritation and inflammation of the internal lining and mucous membrane of the nose. The rhinitis is one of the short term and environment related disorders, which is identified by common symptoms, such as, runny nose, stuffy nose and post-nasal drip.

Among various types of rhinitis, allergic rhinitis is the most common disease. Allergic rhinitis, as the name indicates, occurs due to various allergy propelling factors, such as, pollen grains, dust, mist, fog, and other airborne allergens. When these allergens are inhaled by immune-sensitive person, it triggers the production of IgE (immunoglobulin E antibody). IgE triggers the histamine secretion, which leads to irritation and inflammation of mucous membrane. Perennial allergic rhinitis is the most common and frequently occurring type of allergic rhinitis.

The major symptoms of the disease include itching, sneezing, rhinorrhea, nasal obstruction and congestion. Sometimes, rhinitis may occur due to chronic diseases, such as, asthma, eczema and depression. The causes of the disease include pollens and airborne allergens of various natural origin, such as, trees, weeds and grasses. The disease is diagnosed by using Radio Allergo Sorbent Testing (RAST) blood test, skin test (patch test), skin prick test, and allergen sensitivity test.

The market of perennial allergic rhinitis is segmented on the basis of drugs classes used for the treatment, such as, steroids, antihistamines, allergen immunotherapy formulations, decongestants, and other complimentary treatments. Steroids class mainly includes intranasal corticosteroids, prednisolone, beclometasone, and triamcinolone acetonide. Whereas, antihistamines class include citrizine, chlorphenamine, promethazine, acrivastine, loratadine and others. Allergen immunotherapy formulations mainly include desensitizing vaccines. Decongestants mainly include phenylephrine hydrochloride and others. Other treatments include cromolyn formulations (sodium cromoglycate as anti-inflammatory agent), leukotriene receptor antagonists and others. Further, the market is segmented on the basis of geography, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The European region is the most dominating market in the world, owing to large number of perennial allergic rhinitis diagnosed patients. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific and RoW regions are the most promising markets in upcoming period, owing to rising awareness and treatment of disease and rising prevalence of disorder, and growth of medical infrastructure.

The market of perennial allergic rhinitis is expected to show steady growth during the forecast period 2014 – 2020. This growth is driven by various factors, such as extensive R&D practices to develop new and more effective products and formulations, rising number of patients, changes in lifestyle and other environmental conditions. These factors are coupled with rising awareness about the disease and its diagnosis. According to World Allergy Organization (WAO), the prevalence of allergic rhinitis varies from 1.4% to 40% in various countries of the world. European and APAC countries are the most prevalent to disease, due to frequently varying environmental and climatic conditions. According to American College of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology (ACAAI), in 2010, around 16.9 million adults and 6.7 million children were diagnosed with hay fever. This high prevalence of the disease is anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period 2014 – 2020. Further, due to extensive R&D practices, a number of new formulations for the treatment of perennial allergic rhinitis are under pipeline studies. For instance, formulations like S-555739, desloratadine, GMNL-32 and many others are under pipeline studies and are expected to enter in the market during upcoming 5-10 years.

Hence, this fact is expected to fuel growth of the market. Major restraints include ignorance towards the disease and side effects of the therapy, which may limit the growth of the market to certain extent.

Some of the major players operating in this market include Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Inc. amongst others.

