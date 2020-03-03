Perimeter Intrusion Detection Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology (2017-2027)

Perimeter intrusion detection system market is expected to grow due to increase in amount of incidences such as terrorism and crime. Initially perimeter intrusion system was used to protect intrusions in military applications, critical infrastructure and in high risk sites. Due to rise in number of perimeter intrusions, several organizations are gradually getting aware about the various threats caused by it, which has led these organizations to adopt these systems, which has become significant driving factor of the perimeter intrusion detection system market. Moreover, perimeter intrusion detection devices are widely utilized in areas such as commercial and residential sites, airports, retail spaces and remote location.

Few of the major factors which has influenced adoption of perimeter intrusion detection system are risk, terrain, location, structure and standards. System integration and consulting services are expected to contribute the largest market share of perimeter intrusion detection. System integration is adopted to improve overall performance of perimeter intrusion detection system in terms of efficiency, accuracy and size.

Perimeter Intrusion Detection: Drivers and Challenges

One of the major factor driving the perimeter intrusion system market is increase in adoption of modern technologies such as microwave sensors, infrared sensors, radar sensors, and fiber-optic sensors which are used to enhance features and functionality of the system. Perimeter intrusion detection systems are implemented at various stages in protecting government facilities and other sensitive area. Microwave sensors are adopted widely in perimeter intrusion system due to its various characteristics like sensitivity and range. Radar sensors are commonly used in airports to avoid intrusions in air traffic control commands.

The major restraint faced by perimeter intrusion detection market is advanced persistent threat. Some of the organizations are trying to minimize advanced persistent threats by using big data which is used in analyzing and detecting threats.

Perimeter Intrusion Detection: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of technology

Radar sensor

Infrared sensor

Fiber optic sensor

Microwave sensor

Others

Segmentation on the basis of service

System integration and consulting

Maintenance and support

Managed service

Risk assessment and analysis

Segmentation on the basis of deployment

Open area

Buried

Fenced mounted

Segmentation on the basis of verticals

Military & defense

Critical Infrastructure

Government

Industrial

Transport

Perimeter Intrusion Detection:Key Players

Some of the key players ofperimeter intrusion detection system are: Anixter International, Axis Communications, Cisco, Tyco, Flir Systems, Honeywell International, Xtralis and Senstar.

