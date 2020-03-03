Pharmaceutical Robots Market to Post a 12.1% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2018-2026

The global pharmaceutical robots market is expanding owing to a robust pharmaceutical industry and benefits offered by automation in this sector across the globe. The global pharmaceutical robots market was valued at US$ 92.73 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 12.1% from 2018 to 2026 to exceed a value of US$ 250.46 Mn by 2026. The global pharmaceutical robots market is expanding at a rapid pace owing to increase in penetration of robotics in the pharmaceutical sector, technological advancements, and minimization of production cost due to automation. Pharmaceutical robots are adept at performing tasks at rates that far exceed human capability. These robots are capable of functioning in perilous settings in proximity to biological dangers such as threat of radioactive contamination and toxic chemotherapy compounds. Robots are utilized in various applications such as drug discovery, pharmaceuticals, medical device manufacturing, and performing blood sample testing. Also, pharmaceutical companies are utilizing robots on a large scale for scientific research.

In the field of robotics, laboratory automation is an emerging segment. Pharmaceutical robots aid in transferring and packaging materials such as diagnostic kits and assays. This helps reduce human error and permits scientists to focus on experiments. The other applications of robots include decreasing repetitive capping work, uncapping, and operation of manual pipettes. Thus, automated machines assist research scientists by easing their work and lead to rapid laboratory work. The field of robotics is seeing large-scale of technological advancements. In the field of industrial robots, pharmaceutical robots is an emerging segment. Various organizations are developing technologically advanced robotic machines, which is likely to boost the pharmaceutical robots market. For example, Universal Robots A/S introduced collaborative robots such as UR3 ROBOT that help in picking and placing, conduction of lab analysis, and injection molding, thereby transforming manufacturing units with novel technology. A large number of pharmaceutical companies are substituting traditional robots with robots that represent a combination of humans and robots, owing to their ability to offer flexibility as well as efficiency.

The global pharmaceutical robots market can be divided based on type, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of type, the global pharmaceutical robots market can be segmented into traditional robots and collaborative robots. The traditional robots segment can be further categorized into articulated, SCARA (selective compliance articulated robot arm), delta/parallel, cartesian, and other robots (spherical and dual-arm robots). Based on application, the global pharmaceutical robots market can be classified into picking and packaging, pharmaceutical drugs inspection, and laboratory. The picking & packaging segment is expected to constitute a significant market share owing to high demand for personalized packaging. The various advantages offered by robots in the pharmaceuticals field include high speed, efficient track and trace, and optimal utilization of floor space. Various traditional machines, for instance VS-068A2 and VP-6242G, produced by Denso Wave Incorporated are utilized for picking and packaging. In terms of end-user, the global pharmaceutical robots market can be split into pharmaceutical companies and research laboratories. Rise in use of robots in the pharmaceutical sector owing to rise in novel drug discovery and development is leading to expansion of the market. Also, pharmaceutical companies are engaged in the development of personalized medicine as well as clinical trials, which is further benefitting the market.

Based on region, the pharmaceutical robots market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region accounted for a prominent share of the global pharmaceutical robots market in 2017, followed by Europe with a substantial market share. The presence of a large number of local pharmaceutical companies in countries such as Japan and China is fuelling the industrial robots market in Asia Pacific. The presence of leading pharmaceutical companies with large manufacturing units in these countries is expected to propel the growth of this region. Europe accounted for a major share of the global pharmaceutical robots market owing to high adoption of robots in in Germany. Moreover, several initiatives have been undertaken by the European Union in order to establish regulatory standards related to safety protocols in the field of robotics. North America is expected to offer lucrative expansion opportunities in the near future owing to the presence of global pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the rate of adoption of production automation of manufacturing units, which is expected to boost the market in North America.

Leading players operating in the global pharmaceutical robots market include Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., FANUC Corporation, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd., Denso Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Shibuya Corporation. Manufacturers are adopting cobots in the international market to tap the unmet needs of this sector