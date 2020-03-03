Plumbing Fitting Market: Drivers is Responsible to for Increasing Market Share, Forecast 2024

Overview of Plumbing Fitting Market Report 2019

Plumbing fittings are crucial components of plumbing systems installed in buildings for efficient distribution of water within the building for drinking, washing, heating and for removing waterborne wastes from the building.

Plumbing components are typically used in laying pipelines that provide means of transport for fluids into and out of the building. Given that efficient plumbing is a critical requirement for all buildings, demand for plumbing fittings and fixtures is dependent on the level of construction activity, which in turn is influenced by the overall health of the economy. The level of economic growth and construction activity primarily dictates market prospects for plumbing fittings.

Rapid urbanization in developing countries will continue to drive growth in the market, since strong urban concentration will trigger increases in infrastructure expenditure, and urban planning. The creation of large megacities involves the construction of high-rise buildings and skyscrapers, which in turn increases prospects for plumbing work, thus driving market prospects for plumbing fittings and fixtures.

China is the dominate producer of plumbing fitting, the production was 327.27 million pieces in 2015, accounting for about 42.14% of the total amount, followed by USA, with the production market share of 23.58%. India has emerged as the second largest sanitaryware market by volume in Asia Pacific and has the largest growth rate of 14.26% from 2011 to 2015.

The industry concentration is relatively low. Manufactures are distributed around the world. Leading players in plumbing fitting industry are Masco Corporation, Fortune Brands, LIXIL Corporation, Lota Group. Masco Corporation is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 7.11% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 18.14% production share of the market in 2015.

Segmentation by product type :

Faucets, Shower Heads, Valves and Pipe Fittings, Others

Segmentation by application :

Household, Commercial

This report also splits the market by region :

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report :

Masco Corporation, Kohler, Fortune Brands, LIXIL Corporation, Friedrich Grohe, Toto, RWC, Roca, Lota Group, Spectrum Brands, Globe UNION Industrial Corp, Jacuzzi, Huayi, Elkay, Lasco, Maax, Ideal Standard, Villeroy & Boch, Jaquar Group, Sanitec, Hansgrohe, Sunlot Group, Hindware, CERA Sanitaryware

