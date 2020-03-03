Rapid Advancements in Smartphone 3D Camera Market to Fuel Revenues Through 2022

The demand for easy and reliable generation of 3D models of real objects and environment has witnessed traction in the recent past. 3D cameras are essential for capturing and displaying a 3D scene of the objects in an environment. With the growing adoption of smartphones across the world, 3D camera is expected to become an essential feature of smartphones. Modern smartphones offer improved interactive features and have now open up new possibilities for 3D modeling.

Currently, most of the smartphones 3D cameras are designed on the basis of stereoscopic technology. Stereoscopic camera technology offers reliability, high quality of pictures, and precision while capturing 3D image of any object, hence, most of smartphone 3D camera vendors are deploying this technology to design 3D cameras for smartphones. Thus, it is one of the major driving factor for the growth of smartphone 3D camera market. Moreover, entertainment and media industry is witnessing intense surge in the 3D content High end smartphones from the leading manufactures integrate innovative camera with high resolution equivalent to hand handled cameras.

In addition to this, smart phones are integrated with 3D sensors that can sense movements and enable smartphone user to capture precise dimensions of environment and objects. Because of these enticing features, smartphones are gaining popularity in the young generation which in turn contributing to the growth of market. However, factors such as high cost of smartphones integrated with 3D camera and compatibility issues are currently restricting the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific region presents largest market opportunity for smartphone 3D camera market. The growing usage of smartphones and increase in purchasing power of consumers is driving the growth of the market. In countries such as China and India, there are more than 800 million smartphone users, according to World Bank. Apart from this, most of the smart phone vendors manufacture their smartphones in countries such as China, Japan, and Taiwan.

In North America region, smartphone 3D cameras have won widespread acceptance for both personal and business use. Increasing crave of viewing the external object and environment in 3 dimensional view through smartphones is contributing to the growth of the market. Increasing awareness of 3D camera enabled smartphones and growing consumer spending power is contributing to the growth of the market in the Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions.

LG Electronics, Intel Corporation, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Samsung Electronics are key players of global smartphone 3D camera market.