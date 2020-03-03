Rising adoption of Global Surgical Sealents and Adhesives Market 2024 Service Providers, growth factors and applications by Ethicon US, Baxter, Cryolife, Inc., and C.R. Bard, Inc. Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG

Global Surgical Sealents and Adhesives Market Segmentation By Product type (Natural/Biological {Polypeptide/Protein-Based Sealants and Adhesives, Polysaccharide Based Sealants and Adhesives}, Synthetic and Semisynthetic {Cyanoacrylates, Polyethylene Gylcol Based Hydrogel, Urethane-Based Adhesives}), Indication (Surgical Hemostasis, Tissue Sealing, Tissue Engineering), Application (CNS Surgeries, General Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cosmetic Surgeries, Urological Surgeries), Distribution Channel, End User, Geography Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 2,798.68 billion by 2024 from USD 1,560.50 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024. Natural/biological sealants and adhesives market has the largest market segment in surgical sealants and adhesives market.

Major key Players:The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Ethicon US, LLC dominates surgical sealants and adhesives market, accounting for a highest market share in 2016, followed by Baxter, Cryolife, Inc., and C.R. Bard, Inc. Other players in this market include Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Vivostat A/S, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Cohera Medical, Inc., OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC., Sealantis Ltd., and Cardinal Health among others holds 22.8% of the global surgical sealants and adhesives market in 2016.

Ethicon US, LLC:

Founded in 1886 and headquartered at New Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S., Ethicon US, LLC., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., is engaged in the development and marketing of healthcare products. The company operates through three business segments – Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The pharmaceutical segment offers a wide range of products for five major therapeutic applications—immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, and cardiovascular & metabolic diseases. The consumer segment of the company offers various products pertaining to baby care, oral care, skin care, women’s health, and wound care. The medical devices segment of the company offers various devices to be used in therapeutic areas such as orthopedic, surgical care, specialty surgery, cardiovascular care, diagnostics, diabetes care, and vision care. Hence, in all these cases surgical sealants and adhesives are being used in all these segments.

Recent Developments:

1. In October, 2016, FDA approved an expanded indication for EVARREST Fibrin Sealant Patch, which leverages biologics Fastly and would stop problematic bleeding while surgery and would help the surgeons during surgeries.

Baxter:

Baxter was founded in 1931, by Donald Baxter and headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, U.S. Baxter is a leader in hemostats, sealants, inhaled anaesthetics and also consists of different devices and pharmaceuticals in other areas of surgical and critical care. The company focuses on products in order to treat kidney disease, immune disorders, hemophilia and chronic medical conditions. Baxter International Inc. operates through two business segments: Hospital Products, and Renal. Baxter’s Hospital Products business manufactures products which include IV, chronic dialysis, premixed and oncolytic injectable, sterile solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, infusion pumps, IV nutrition products, and inhalation anaesthetics. The business also provides products and services related to pharmacy compounding packaging technologies and drug formulation. Baxter’s Renal segment addresses the needs of patients with kidney failure or kidney disease. The portfolio includes innovative technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis, multi-organ extracorporeal support therapy, continuous renal replacement therapy, in-center and home hemodialysis and additional dialysis services.

Cryolife, Inc.:

Founded in 1984, and headquartered at Georgia, United States. Cryolife, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing and distribution of medical device and implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries, surgical adhesives and sealants, cardiac lasers and implantables. The company operates in two segments: medical devices, and preservation services which includes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive (BioGlue), BioFoam Surgical Matrix (BioFoam), On-X valves and surgical products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy product line, PerClot and many more.

The report consists with all the company profiles along with the market drivers and restrains with the help of SWOT analysis.

