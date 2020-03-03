Sales Scenario of Global Cable Modem Subscribers Market to Remain Positive Through 2024

A cable modem is a type of modem and network bridge providing two-way communication via radio channels on a Radio Frequency over Glass (RFoG) and Hybrid Fibre-Coaxial (HFC) infrastructure. It enables integration of a local cable TV line with the computer and continuously receives data at about 1.4 Mbps. Cable modem subscribers use the bandwidth of cable modems for implementing the internet services at the desired locations. They use coaxial cables that are used by cable TV for the service as it offers high-speed access to the World Wide Web.

The cable modem subscribers market is segmented on the basis of end-use applications into enterprise applications and residential applications. On the basis of types, the cable modem subscribers market is segmented into internal cable modem subscribers, external cable modem subscribers, and interactive set-top box cable modem subscribers among others. On the basis of region, the cable modem subscribers market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW). The North America region majorly contributes to the growth of cable modem subscribers market on account of high penetration of the Internet in the region.

The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) is the major factor fuelling the growth of cable modem subscribers market. Customers are increasing their preference for using internet to carry out various financial transactions such as accessing latest e-bills via e-mails, carrying out payments using debit and credit cards, and online bank transfers among others. Business organizations are also promoting the use of internet on mobile devices by allowing employees to carry out their work at convenient locations using smart phones and tablets. This helps them in increasing their revenue by boosting employee productivity. The growing trend of BYOD (Bring Your Own Devices), strong penetration of notebooks and laptops, growth of mobile internet networks and increase in internet enabled smart phones is further contributing to the growth of IoT. Moreover, the rising standard of living is driving the IoT market as people are looking for saving time on various daily tasks such as shopping and various bill payments. These factors that contribute to the growth of IoT initiate the increase in the subscription of effective and high speed cable modems to increase the speed of internet connections for performing various tasks. Thus the proliferation of IoT is fuelling the growth of cable modem subscribers market.

However, high installation cost is one of the major factors limiting the growth of the cable modem subscribers market. Moreover, due to uncertain returns, service providers across the globe have been reluctant in investing in cable modems. This has adversely affected the growth of cable modem subscribers market.

Some of the major players in this market are Videotron GP (Canada), Time Warner Cable Inc. (U.S.), Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia), StarHub Ltd (Singapore), Shaw Communications Inc. (Canada), Rogers Communications Inc. (Canada), Liberty Global Inc. (U.S.), Kabel Deutschland (Germany), Insight Communications Company, Inc. (U.S.), COX Enterprises (U.S.), Com Hem AB (Sweden), Comcast Corporation (U.S.), Cogeco Cable Inc. (Canada), Charter Communications Inc.(U.S.), and CablevisionSystems Corporation (U.S.).

