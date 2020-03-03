Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

”

Self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) is an important component of modern therapy for diabetes mellitus. SMBG has been recommended for people with diabetes and their health care professionals in order to achieve a specific level of glycemic control and to prevent hypoglycemia. The goal of SMBG is to collect detailed information about blood glucose levels at many time points to enable maintenance of a more constant glucose level by more precise regimens. It can be used to aid in the adjustment of a therapeutic regimen in response to blood glucose values and to help individuals adjust their dietary intake, physical activity, and insulin doses to improve glycemic control on a day-to-day basis.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices includes strips, glucose meter and lancet. The revenue proportion of strips in 2017 is about 85.08%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices is widely sold in public hospital, private hospital, clinics and pharmacy shops. The most proportion of self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices is sold in pharmacy shops, and the proportion in 2017is about 50.02%.

Central Thailand is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 45.92% in 2017. Following Central Thailand, Northern Thailand is the second largest sales place with the market share of 24.97%.

This report focuses on the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Roche

Lifescan

Abbott

Terumo

Ascensia (Bayer)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Strips

Glucose Meter

Lancet

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Public Hospital

Private Hospital

Clinics

Pharmacy Shops

