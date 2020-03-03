Sensor Fusion Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2016-2026

Owing to rising traction of smart devices the sensor fusion technologies are experiencing an explosive growth in the recent days. Owing to ability of sensor fusion technologies to read and deduce environmental conditions such as temperature, pressure, and proximity they are featured in many upcoming applications. Sophisticated applications chains sensor data from various sources to provide an advanced order of functionality. The practice is typically called sensor fusion. The combination of a gyroscope, accelerometer and magnetometer (compass) to create an accurate motion sensor is a major example of sensor fusion.

Wearable devices have become extremely popular amongst the people as they have become gradually interested in tracing their personal health, fitness goals and other personal applications. A large number these products are sold annually. Also, the estimated number of these types devices shipped is expected to reach in hundreds of million annually.

There has been noteworthy growth in systems that are incorporating sensor fusion technology in the recent days. The common example of sensor fusion implementation is application in smartphones. Along with the application in various consumer electronic products these functions also are being incorporated into various other different applications in automotive and digital home markets.

Sensor Fusion Market:Drivers & Restraints

The growing need of maintaining a competitive edge over the competitors is driving the producers/manufacturers to invest and implement sensor fusion technologies in their products. The growing demand for smart wearable devices from the consumers and rising need for high end application based on location sensing is pushing the end users to invest in and deploy these technologies, subsequently growing the global sensor fusion market.

Sensors are identified as key element in supporting high accuracy indoor and outdoor location. Combined with Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth or other related technologies it can provide reliable performance, across a range of different applications which is subsequently rising their demand and growing the global sensor fusion market globally.

Despite of the associated benefits, the rising complexity of sensor fusion algorithms requires software overhead and additional processing capabilities. This can certainly restrain the sensor fusion market from growing. However, to lessen the impact on the processor, sensor functions are now being controlled by off-chip co-processors with addition integrated on-chip sub-systems.

Sensor Fusion Market: Segmentation

By applications on devices type, the global sensor fusion market is segmented as follows:

Smart Phones

Tablet/PCs

Camera

TV Remote

Video Games and Other Handheld Devices

Others

By end-use sector, the global sensor fusion market is segmented as follows:

Retail

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Sensor Fusion Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global sensor fusion is projected to register a favourable growth for the forecast period, 2015?2025. North America is projected to withstand its control on the global sensor fusion market. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to uphold its dominance in terms of growth in the global sensor fusion due to consistently growing demand for smart wearable owing to rising number of tech savvy population in developing economies such as China and India. Europe is expected to follow the North America market in terms of revenue in global sensor fusion market.

Sensor Fusion Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in global sensor fusion marketare AKM, Analog Devices, Bosch Sensortec, CyweeMotion Ltd., Freescale Semiconductor, Broadcom, Fullpower Technologies, Kionix (ROHM), Qualcomm, QuickLogic, PNI Corp., Hillcrest among others