Smart Bathrooms Market Rising at 10.7% CAGR to 2023: Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers, & Challenges

Smart bathrooms gain popularity among the consumers due to presence of energy efficient and technology driven bathroom accessories. With the rise in disposable income and awareness about energy conservation, consumers are shifting towards the concept of building energy efficient homes, bathroom being one of the most essential areas. The smart bathrooms market offers sensor driven features such as smart toilets, touchless cisterns, touchless soap dispensers, smart windows, and others. The global smart bathrooms market is estimated to account for a market revenue of $1,230.29 million in 2016 and is expected to reach to $2,517.82 million in 2023.

Growth in affluence of the consumers and their inclination towards building a smart and energy efficient building drives the market. Advancement in technologies especially the advent of sensor enabled systems also fuels the market. The growth in traction of touchless faucets among the bathroom accessories, is also expected to catalyze the growth of the global smart bathrooms market during the forecast period. However, the high installation and maintenance costs are expected to pose potential restraints for the growth of the global market.

The smart bathrooms market is segmented based on type, end-user industry, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is classified into smart windows, touchless cisterns, touchless faucets, smart toilets, touchless soap dispensers, hand dryers, and others. Based on the end-user industry, the market is divided into commercial and residential. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global smart bathrooms market are Toto Ltd., Jacuzzi, Roca Sanitario, Novellini, Kohler, American Standard Brands, Cleveland Faucet Group(MOEN), Grohe, Jaquar, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., Sloan Valve, Pfister (Spectrum Brands), Delta Faucet Company, and Bradley Corporation.

Smart Bathrooms Market Key Segments:

By Filter Type: Smart Windows, Hand Dryers, Touchless Cisterns, Smart Toilets, Touchless Soap Dispenser, Touchless Faucets, Others

By End-user Industry: Commercial, Residential

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

