Smart Cities Market Is Expected to Reach $2,402,123 Million by 2025

Smart cities use different information and communication technologies to fuel sustainable economic growth. They are focused to provide enhanced urban services to reduce overall resource costs and energy consumption. The factor that drives the global smart cities market includes continuous growth in urbanization resulting in increasing demand for smart technology for efficient day-to-day services for better resource management. In addition, proactive government solutions for smart cities deployment due to the wide adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is expected to boost the growth of the global market. Based on functional area, the smart infrastructure segment dominated the global smart cities market in 2017 due to demand of advanced security and safety devices among public organizations. Furthermore, the smart energy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in demand for energy efficient solutions driving the adoption of smart energy meters to meet the unique challenges associated with the increasing demand of energy for continuously growing population.

The global smart cities market was valued at $517,629 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,402,123 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.28% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, smart infrastructure segment accounted for the highest revenue in the market.

Download report sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/383

In 2017, the global smart cities market was dominated by North America and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth due to rise in government initiatives and pilot projects started in emerging economies such as China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and so forth.

China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to significant growth in adoption of smart cities solutions on account of large number of smart cities pilot projects in the country.

For purchase enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/383

Some of the key smart cities market players profiled in the report include AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Schneider Electric SE.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com