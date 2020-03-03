Solar Power Equipment Market Seeing 12.5% CAGR Surge to 2025 Dominated by region / product segment / application as per the report summary

The global solar power equipment market was valued at $76,270.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $188,304.0 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%. Solar power equipment are mounted on ground or rooftop to harness the sun’s energy and convert it into electricity for further use by industrial, utility, commercial, or residential sector. Various types of solar power equipment include solar panels, solar batteries, solar mounting & racking system, solar trackers, solar inverters, and others. Factors such as increase in construction activities and various government policies to deploy solar power systems are expected to drive the adoption of solar power equipment, thereby boosting the growth of the market. In addition, increased emphasis on use of green and eco-friendly energy is expected to propel the growth of the global solar power equipment industry. Moreover, being a renewable source of energy, solar power equipment help to meet specific goals for secure, reliable, and affordable energy, thus providing electricity access with lesser price variations. Furthermore, new solar power projects undertaken by the key players boost the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2018, Vikram Solar commissioned a 350 kW Solar Power project at Gun and Shell Factory (GSF) in Cossipore, Kolkata via rooftop installations.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2779604/?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=SBL

Solar energy serves as a clean and environment-friendly energy source, which is anticipated to propel the demand for solar power equipment globally. In addition, solar photovoltaic (PV) rooftop system is a potential green technology, which combats climatic changes by decreasing dependence on conservative fossil fuel-based energy. Moreover, they help to meet the energy needs of residential and nonresidential buildings by providing electricity within an existing distribution network. However, high dependency on solar radiation and constant changes in weather conditions are the major challenges faced by the solar power equipment industry. On the contrary, improvements in technology are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

The global solar power equipment market is segmented based on equipment, application, and region. On the basis of equipment, the market is fragmented into solar panels, mounting, racking, & tracking system, storage system, and others. The solar panels segment is anticipated to dominate the global solar power equipment market throughout the study period. By application, it is categorized into residential, nonresidential, and utility. The utility segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in the near future.

The global solar power equipment market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include ABB Group, Canadian Solar, First Solar Inc., Hanwha Q CELLS, JA Solar, JinkoSolar, LONGi Solar, Shunfeng International, SunPower Corporation, and Trina Solar.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2779604/?utm_source=SBL

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global solar power equipment market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global solar power equipment market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Solar Power Equipment Market Key Segments:

By Equipment: Solar Panels, Mounting, Racking, & Tracking System, Storage System, Others.

By Application: Residential, Nonresidential, Utility

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

Access Full Summery @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/solar-power-equipment-market/?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=SBL

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: SOLAR POWER EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: SOLAR POWER EQUIPMENTMARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: SOLAR POWER EQUIPMENTMARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: SOLAR POWER EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

Similar Related report:

Solar Power Equipment Market Insights 2019, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2024

More summary: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/solar-power-equipment-market-insights-2019-global-and-chinese-analysis-and-forecast-to-2024-market

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

We are instrumental in providing quantitative and qualitative insights on your area of interest by bringing reports from various publishers at one place to save your time and money. A lot of organizations across the world are gaining profits and great benefits from information gained through reports sourced by us.

Contact Us:

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

call answer Direct:+1-971-202-1575

call answer Toll Free:+1-800-910-6452

email [email protected]