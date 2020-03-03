Standalone VPA (Virtual Personal Assistant) Device Market by Innovations, New Technology And Research 2019

The Standalone VPA (Virtual Personal Assistant) Device Market report is a collection of pragmatic information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments.

Growth of the overall standalone VPA market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The standalone VPA market is dominated by three players, with new players coming up. However, currently the market is dominated by Alphabet Inc. (Google), Amazon. Further, the key players in the market, such as Google, Amazon and Sonos have been profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The prominent players in the global Standalone VPA (Virtual Personal Assistant) Device market are:

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Amazon

Sonos and Other.

Standalone VPA (Virtual Personal Assistant) Device Global Market Report from Market Insights Reports covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.The market size section gives the market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints look at the external factors influencing the growth of the market.Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last five years are identified.The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

A Virtual Personal Assistant (VPA) is an application program that understands the requested information in written or spoken words and performs the tasks for the individual. Virtual assistants imitate human interaction. Standalone VPA devices are programs that perform tasks at home, using a voice based VPA software to respond to users. VPA can perform a variety of tasks such as make calls, play music, manage calendar, manage emails, schedule an appointment, search online, etc. Some of the most popular standalone VPA devices are Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple’s HomePod.

VPAs are based on speech recognition skill of Artificial Intelligence. VPAs are designed using machine learning, that is derived from Artificial Intelligence, and refers to implementation of methods that make machine intelligent. VPAs work using the algorithms based on machine learning.

The history of digital speech recognition dates back to 1961, whereas first VPA was introduced in 2011 and first standalone VPA device in 2014. The VPA market can be segmented on the basis of devices and on the basis of technology. VPAs have various applications, such as, in mobile phones, online portals, apps, e-commerce website, translation devices, gaming applications, standalone VPAs, etc.

The global standalone VPA market has increased at a significant CAGR during the last few years and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously.

