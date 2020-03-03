Table Tennis Balls Market 2019 Growth, Share, Analysis, Review

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Table Tennis Balls Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 pages with table and figures in it.

Table tennis, also known as ping-pong, is a popular sport in which two or four players hit a lightweight ball back and forth across a table using a small bat. Originated in Europe, table tennis is popular worldwide today.

Request a sample copy @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/538697

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of table tennis balls is in the increasing trend, from 312 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 382 USD/K Unit in 2016. The huge increase in 2014 and 2015 is largely due to the introduction of seamless table tennis balls.

China is the largest supplier of table tennis, with a production market share nearly 92.5% in 2016. Japan is the second largest supplier of table tennis, enjoying production market share nearly 5.07% in 2016. Though Germany manufacturer Weener have introduced new technology, the market share of China will also be slowly increasing in the next several years due to low labor cost and materials cost.

China is also the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 69.14% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 10.17%.

The worldwide market for Table Tennis Balls is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.1% over the next five years, will reach 290 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Table Tennis Balls in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DHS

Double Fish

Nittaku

STIGA

Andro

Xushaofa

Butterfly

TSP

DONIC

EastPoint Sports

Yinhe

JOOLA

729

Champion Sports

Weener

XIOM

Browse full table of contents and data tables https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Table-Tennis-Balls-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

1 Star Ball

2 Star Ball

3 Star Ball

Other Balls

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fitness and Recreation

Match and Training

Order a Purchase Report copy @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/538697

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Table Tennis Balls market.

Chapter 1, to describe Table Tennis Balls product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Table Tennis Balls, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Table Tennis Balls in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Table Tennis Balls competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Table Tennis Balls breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Table Tennis Balls market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Table Tennis Balls sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the World’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook