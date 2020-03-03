Tattoo Ink Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2023 | Key Players: Dynamic Tattoo Inks, Fantasia, Panthera Black, Dragonhawk

HTF MI recently introduced Global Tattoo Ink Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2023. The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Intenze Tattoo Ink, Electric Ink, Tommy?s Supplies, Kuro Sumi, Millennium Colors, Eternal Tattoo Supply, SkinCandy Tattoo Ink, Alla Prima, Dynamic Tattoo Inks, Fantasia Tattoo Inks, Panthera Black Tattoo Ink, Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink & Dragonhawk Tattoo etc.

Tattoo inks are available in a range of colors that can be thinned or mixed together to produce other colors and shades. Most professional tattoo artists purchase inks pre-made (known as pre-dispersed inks), while some tattooers mix their own using a dry pigment and a carrier.

Tattoo ink is generally permanent. Tattoo removal is difficult, painful, and the degree of success depends on the materials used. Recently developed inks claim to be comparatively easy to remove. Unsubstantiated claims have been made that some inks fade over time, yielding a “semi-permanent tattoo.”

Tattoo inks are available in a range of colors that can be thinned or mixed together to produce other colors and shades. Currently, there is no standard in this industry. So, tattoo risks including infection, removal problems, allergic reactions, granulomas and keloid formation still exist.

Tattoo inks have many different colors such as black & grey, and other colorful inks. During all colors, black & grey tattoo inks are most wildly used. In 2016, global consumption of black & grey tattoo is about 293.60 MT, increased from 237.99 MT in 2012, with an average increase rate of 5.39%. During all colorful tattoo inks, red color is most harmful.

It seems that young people are most likely to tattoo. Europe and America are two largest tattoo ink consumption regions. In 2016, Europe consumed about 191.82 MT. While USA consumption increased from 114.16 MT in 2012 to 136.59 MT in 2016, with an CAGR of 4.59%.

There are many manufacturers all over the world. In this report, we list 13 global major manufacturers such as Intenze Tattoo Ink, Electric Ink, Tommy?s Supplies, Kuro Sumi, Millennium Colors, Eternal Tattoo Supply, SkinCandy Tattoo Ink, Alla Prima, Dynamic Tattoo Inks, Fantasia Tattoo Inks, Panthera Black Tattoo Ink, Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink and Dragonhawk Tattoo etc. Intenze Tattoo Ink is the most famous brand. In 2016, Intenze Tattoo Ink produced about 37.37 MT tattoo ink, took about 8.03% of global total production.

With more and more people tattoo, global tattoo ink consumption will keep increasing. During past five years, global consumption increased from 376.44 MT in 2012 to 465.6 MT in 2016, with a CAGR of 5.46%. In the future, tattoo ink industry will be more and more standard. In 2023, global consumption will increase to 717.75 MT, with a CAGR of 6.54% from 2018.

Global Tattoo Ink market size will increase to 130 Million US$ by 2025, from 83 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tattoo Ink.

This report researches the worldwide Tattoo Ink market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Tattoo Ink breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies the Global Tattoo Ink market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Global Tattoo Ink market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In order to get a deeper view of Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018), Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2013-2018) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Intenze Tattoo Ink, Electric Ink, Tommy?s Supplies, Kuro Sumi, Millennium Colors, Eternal Tattoo Supply, SkinCandy Tattoo Ink, Alla Prima, Dynamic Tattoo Inks, Fantasia Tattoo Inks, Panthera Black Tattoo Ink, Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink & Dragonhawk Tattoo includes its basic information like legal name, website, headquarters, its market position, historical background and top 5 closest competitors by Market capitalization / revenue along with contact information. Each player/ manufacturer revenue figures, growth rate and gross profit margin is provided in easy to understand tabular format for past 5 years and a separate section on recent development like mergers, acquisition or any new product/service launch etc.

Market Segments:

The Global Tattoo Ink Market has been divided into type, application, and region.

On The Basis Of Type: , Black & Grey Tattoo Ink & Color Tattoo Ink.

On The Basis Of Application: Age Below 18, Age 18-25, Age 26-40 & Age Above 40

On The Basis Of Region, this report is segmented into following key geographies, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share, growth rate of Tattoo Ink in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering

• North America (U.S. & Canada) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & Rest of Latin America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

• Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden & RoE) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

• Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, RoMEA) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

• Rest of World {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

