Textile Chemicals Market Development and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2026

Textile Chemicals Market: Overview

Textile chemicals are highly specialized chemicals incorporated in the long chemical and non-chemical processing of textiles. They are employed to impart specific properties such as water resistance, fire resistance, warp size, and others. They are utilized in processes such as scouring, bleaching, softening, dyeing, printing, finishing, and others.

Shifting of textile manufacturing facilities to developing regions and a large consumer base for textiles are driving the textile chemicals market. Home furnishing textiles is expected to be a key application of the textile chemicals market. Demand for textile chemicals for furniture is expected to be high throughout the forecast period. The apparel segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the near future, owing to the rise in per capita spending on apparel, particularly in the developing regions. However, stringent environmental regulations are projected to hamper the textile chemicals market in the next few years.

Asia Pacific dominated the global textile chemicals market in 2017, and the market in the region is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Asia Pacific was followed by Europe in terms of revenue and volume of the textile chemicals market in 2017. However, the market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period. Demand for textile chemicals in North America and Middle East & Africa is expected to rise at a moderate pace in the near future.

This report analyzes and forecasts the textile chemicals market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global textile chemicals market. It also covers the estimated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for textile chemicals during the forecast period. The report also highlights business opportunities for the textile chemicals market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, providing a comprehensive view of the global textile chemicals market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the textile chemicals market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global textile chemicals market by segmenting it in terms of product (coating & sizing chemicals, colorants & auxiliaries, finishing agents, surfactants, desizing agents, bleaching agents, yarn lubricants, and others) and application (home furnishing textiles, technical textiles, apparel, and industrial textile). These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for textile chemicals in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual size of the textile chemicals market in 2017 and the estimated size of the market for 2018, along with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Volume has been defined in kilo tons, while revenue in US$ million. Market numbers have been estimated based on key products of textile chemicals. Market size and forecast for applications have been provided at global, regional, and country levels.