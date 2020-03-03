The US Home Furnishing Market Overview by Rising Demands,Trends and Developments 2019 to 2025

The US Home Furnishing Market report is a collection of pragmatic information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall U.S. home furnishing has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc., Target Corporation, and Wayfair Inc. are some of the key players operating in the home furnishing market of the U.S., whose company profiling has been done in the report which briefs about business overview, financial summary, and business strategies of these major companies.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The prominent players in the global The US Home Furnishing market are:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Target Corporation

Wayfair Inc. and Other.

The US Home Furnishing Global Market Report from Market Insights Reports covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.The market size section gives the market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints look at the external factors influencing the growth of the market.Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last five years are identified.The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

The home furnishing industry incorporates manufacturers of furniture, upholstery, carpets, divider covers, and bedding, as well as delicate domestic decorations, such as covers and other bed-related things, materials, tablecloths, and candles.

Home Furnishings trends tend to be highly cyclical, rising and falling with decade-low unemployment, rising wages, robust consumer confidence, and other economic indicators. The furniture market rules the industry. Furniture producers see their businesses move together with intrigued rates and the housing market.

The U.S. home furnishing market can be broadly segmented into Furniture; Small Electric Appliances, China Crystal, Silverware & Utensils; and Household Linens. The furniture segment can be further classified into furniture; clock, lights, others; carpet and floor covers; and window covers. The China Dish sets, Tableware and Utensils can be further segmented into dishes and flatware; and non-electric cookware and tableware.

The U.S. home furnishing market has shown rising trends over the past few years and is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecasted period (2018-2022). The US home furnishing market is primarily driven by growing e-commerce and m-commerce penetration, rising personal disposable income, growing urbanization population, recovering home furnishing share of wallet, growing consumer interest towards home decor etc. However, the market is facing some challenges such as shifting consumer trends & expectations, rising material cost, skilled labor shortage etc. Market trends such as augmented reality and virtual reality, technological advanced stores, and rising demand for luxury home furnishing is expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

