The US Home Service Market 2019 Strategic Assessments –IAC (Home Advisor) , Angie’s List, Yelp Inc. , Amazon (Amazon Home Service)

The US Home Service Market report is a collection of pragmatic information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall the US home service market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

IAC (Home Adviser), Angie’s List, Yelp Inc. and Amazon (Amazon Home Service) are some of the key players operating in the US home service market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The prominent players in the global The US Home Service market are:

IAC (Home Advisor)

Angie’s List

Yelp Inc.

Amazon (Amazon Home Service) and Other.

The US Home Service Global Market Report from Market Insights Reports covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.The market size section gives the market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints look at the external factors influencing the growth of the market.Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last five years are identified.The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

Home service is the market associated with various services which are applied for repairing and maintenance of the houses. Repairing of the house involves repairing of worn, consumed, dull, dirty, clogged, broken or damaged goods of the house.

Cleaning, plumbing, decoration, landscaping, renovation, restoration, flooring, etc. are few services which are categorized under maintenance services of the home service providing companies. Home service industry apply various models while dealing with customers like homeowner subscription, lead based model, accepted lead model, commission model, etc.

Home service companies operates through two modes i.e. online mode and offline mode. In online mode, company’s services are offered via official website of the company where a customer can apply directly whereas in offline mode, the customer has to be physically present in the company for filling up application asking for services. Home services involves many advantages such as application of updated techniques, professionals assistance, less time consuming, etc. Though there are few disadvantages which the industry faces for example security issues, expensive services, etc.

The US home service market is expected to increase at a significant growth rate during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The US home service market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increased marketing by home services platforms, increase in the number of service providers, instant book/instant connect options, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, security concern and expensive, decreasing value of word-of-mouth, etc. Few market trends are also provided such as, customized job rather flat-rate or fixed-fee, increasing internet penetration, etc.

