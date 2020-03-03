Top 5 impacting factors that are impelling the growth of Portable Printer Market

Portable printer is a peripheral device, which enables users to generate a hard copy of the data stored in digital devices such as smartphones, tablets, notebooks, computers, or others. It is connected to these digital devices through a universal serial bus (USB), Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi. It is used to print business or personal documents, receipts, labels, barcodes, or others.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Portable Printer Market was valued at $1,374.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,183.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Europe garnered the highest share in the market. The Middle East & Africa segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Portable printer helps in minimizing the administration cost of business by fast and on-demand printing of documents, which acts as a major driver of the Europe and Middle East & Africa portable printers market. Customer satisfaction is ensured by delivering the appropriate documentation as and when required by the client, which further propels the market growth.

Key Benefits for The Europe, Middle East & Africa Portable Printer Market:

This study comprises the analytical depiction of the Europe, Middle East & Africa portable printer market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the Europe, Middle East & Africa portable printer market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Top End-User Industry:

Retail

Transport & Logistics

Healthcare

Telecom

Others

Top Leading Player:

The key players operating in the portable printers market include Bixolon Co., Ltd., Brothers Industries, Ltd., Canon, Inc., Printek LLC, Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP), Honeywell International, Inc., PLR IP Holdings, LLC (Polaroid Corporation), Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba TEC Corporation), and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

