Total Organic Carbon Analyzer Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2025

Introduction

The total organic carbon analyzer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% to reach US$1409.994 million in 2023 from US$931.675 million in 2017. The total organic carbon is one of the most important parameter for assessing the organic pollution of water. The importance of total organic compound cannot be understated since it is directly correlated with the wellbeing of the society. In fact, the total organic carbon are more specifically measured for maintaining the process control by the firms in different industry vertical while simultaneously, the total organic carbon analysis is required to be conducted as a regulatory compulsion. For instance, municipal authorities are required to monitor the organic carbon level of the waste water before discharging it into the surface waters. As such, the total organic carbon analyzer market has been steadily increasing steadily over the years. Additionally, the total organic carbon analysis tends to provide more accurate results and wider scope as compared to the biological oxygen demand test and chemical oxygen demand test. Moreover, the growing efforts by the government in the developing region to increase the accessibility of safe drinking water to larger proportion of population is anticipated to further supplement the growth of the market. In fact, in India, the access to safe drinking water to household increased from 77.9% in 2001 to 85.5% in 2011 (source: Office of the Registrar General, India), which is further anticipated to increase through the course of the forecast period. Moreover, the Clear Water Here launched the largest safe drinking water campaign in the history of the United States in December 2017 to promote the accessibility and improve the ageing the water infrastructure in the country.

Summary

The pharmaceutical industry is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast as the number of drug development process has been increasing rapidly over the years. In fact, the pharmaceutical industry globally registered 7,691 patents through the patent cooperation treaty in 2014 (source: International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers) while the R&D investment by the pharmaceutical companies in the United States has increased consistently over the last decade as well. The anticipated increase in the number of drug development project will drive the total organic carbon analyzer market for the pharmaceutical industry as it used for the management of water used in drug manufacturing process. Similarly, water quality monitoring is essential in the food and beverage industry as the water is used in the primary production as well as in the processing operations. Moreover, there has been growing trend of using recycled water in the industry as it tends to reduce the overall cost of operation. Additionally, with the global population projected to increase to 8.5 billion by 2030, the number of food processing plants is also expected to increase over the period in order to meet the growing food and processed food demand. In fact, the number of food and beverage companies in Europe has increased from 285,916 in 2011 to 289,400 in 2015 (Source: FoodDrinkEurope) and thus, the growing population is expected to drive the total organic carbon analyzer market in the food and beverage industry during the forecast period.

Geographical Outlook

Geographically, the Asia Pacific total organic carbon analyzer market is estimated to have a significant share in 2017 on account of the growing production by the semiconductor industry and the increasing effort by the government to improve the accessibility of safe drinking water to the households. Moreover, the power plant capacity has been rising in the region and there has been increasing focus to reduce the plant downtime caused by the contamination of the water or problems in the chemistry of the water-stream circuit by ensuring effective and continuous analysis of the organic content. Simultaneously, the North America total organic carbon analyzer market is projected to grow rapidly as a result large number of drug development projects in the region along with the strict regulatory compliance requirement by firms in different industry vertical.

Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Xylem, LAR Process Analyser AG, SUEZ, and Shimadzu Corporation among others.

Segmentation

The total organic carbon analyzer market has been analyzed through following segments:

By Type

o Benchtop

o Portable

By Application

o Industrial Wastewater

o Drinking Water

o Ground Water

o Cooling Water

o Seawater

o Pure Water

By Technology

o Ultraviolet Oxidation

o Ultraviolet Persulfate Oxidation

o High Temperature Combustion

By Industry Vertical

o Pharmaceutical

o Oil & Gas

o Environment

o Food & Beverage

o Semiconductor

o Chemical

o Others

By Geography

o North America

 USA

 Canada

 Mexico

 Others

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Others

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 United Kingdom

 Spain

 Others

o Middle East and Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 Israel

 Others

o Asia Pacific

 China

 Japan

 South Korea

 India

 Others

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION RESEARCH METHODOLOGY EXECUTIVE SUMMARY MARKET DYNAMICS TOTAL ORGANIC CARBON ANALYZER MARKET BY GENERATOR TYPE TOTAL ORGANIC CARBON ANALYZER MARKET BY APPLICATION TOTAL ORGANIC CARBON ANALYZER MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY TOTAL ORGANIC CARBON ANALYZER MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL TOTAL ORGANIC CARBON ANALYZER MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE COMPANY PROFILES

