Waste To Energy Market Size to Hit USD $27,700.8 MILLION by 2025: Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers, & Challenges

The 2018-2025 report on global Waste To Energy market explores the essential factors of Waste To Energy industry covering current scenario, market demand information, coverage of active companies and segmentation forecasts.

The global waste to energy market was valued at $17,271.4 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $27,700.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025. Waste to energy (WtE) or energy from waste (EfW) is a process of energy recovery, which involves generating energy in the form of heat or electricity from primary treatment of waste. Most of the waste to energy processes generating electricity through combustion or by producing combustible fuels such as methane, methanol, ethanol, or other synthetic fuels.

The growth of the global waste to energy market is driven by increase in demand for incineration process and rise in public WtE expenditure. Moreover, increase in inclination of consumers toward efficient and ease of WtE conversion techniques, such as incineration, gasification, pyrolysis, and various biological treatments, such as aerobic and anaerobic digestion, are expected to significantly boost the market growth. However, rise in concerns related to the environmental hazards associated with the incineration process is expected to affect the overall market growth in the developed and developing countries. On the contrary, increase in investments in R&D activities to ensure reliability in terms of environmental effects is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the future.

The global WtE market is segmented based on technology and region. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into thermal and biological. The thermal segment is further segmented into pyrolysis, incineration, and gasification. The incineration technology segment is projected to dominate the thermal waste to energy market during the projected period. Based on region, the waste to energy market is analyzed in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions.

Key market players have adopted various market penetration and growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, to strengthen their foothold in the market. The profiles of key players provided in this report include Waste Management Inc., Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Suez Environment S.A., C&G Environmental Protection Holdings, Constructions industrielles de la Méditerranée (CNIM), China Everbright International Limited, Foster Wheeler A.G., Covanta Energy Corporation, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., and Veolia Environment. The other key players in this market include Ener-G Plc, Highmark Renewable, and EcoCorp.

Waste to Energy Key Market Segments :

By Technology

Thermal

Incineration

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Biological

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



