Why Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines Industry is Booming in Current Market Scenario? Study of Top Key Players in this Market

Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccines are vaccines that provide active acquired immunity to Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD). Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects cloven-hooved livestock and wildlife like cattle, pigs, sheep and goats.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines includes Emergency Vaccines and Conventional Vaccines, and the proportion of Conventional Vaccines in 2016 is about 70%, and the proportion is decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines are widely used for Cattle, Pig, Sheep & Goat and Others. The most proportion of Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines is used for Cattle, and the consumption proportion is about 70.2% in 2016. The high adoption in the market segment can be attributed to the presence of an increasing number of cattle to meet the increased demand for its livestock products. Currently, India accounts for the largest cattle inventory worldwide, followed by Brazil and China.

With the growing demand for cattle products worldwide, there is an increased need to reduce the impact of FMD outbreaks, leading to high demand for the FMD vaccine.

China region is the largest supplier of Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines, with a production market share nearly 71.7% in 2016. South America is the second largest supplier of Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines, enjoying production market share nearly 16.5% in 2016.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 69.2% in 2016. Following China, South America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20.4%.

The worldwide market for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jinyu Group

Cavet Bio

CAHIC

Tecon Group

Shen Lian

Biogenesis Bagó

BIGVET Biotech

Indian Immunologicals

Boehringer Ingelheim

MSD Animal Health

CEVA

Bayer HealthCare

VECOL

Sanofi (Merial)

Brilliant Bio Pharma

VETAL

BVI

LIMOR

ME VAC

Agrovet

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Emergency Vaccines

Conventional Vaccines

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cattle

Pig

Sheep & Goat

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccines Market Forecast (2019-2024)

“