Why Injection Molded Plastics Industry is Booming in Current Market Scenario? Study of Top Key Players in this Market

This report studies the Injection Molded Plastics market. In the plastic molding process, plastic resins are used in pellet or granular form. Choice of plastic type depends on the kind of product being made, its requirements and the overall budget.

Of the hundreds of available plastics, only a few are safe for consumer use. Some of the ones used in the plastic injection molding process include polystyrene, polycarbonate, polypropylene, polyethylene, polyamide, polyvinyl chloride and acrylic.

Scope of the Report:

The technical barriers of Injection Molded Plastics are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China and Japan. The key companies in Injection Molded Plastics market include: BASF, Dow, ExxonMobil, SABIC, Sinopec, etc.

Injection Molded Plastics is widely used in Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods and others. In 2016, Injection Molded Plastics for Packaging and Consumer Goods occupy more than 60% of total amount. Packaging was the single largest application segment for Injection Molded Plastics market accounting for more than 30.54% of global consumption in 2016. The growing Packaging industry in China, India and Japan is expected to boost the demand for tires which in turn is expected to drive the Injection Molded Plastics market over the forecast period. Therefore, increasing demand for Injection Molded Plastics in tire manufacturing is expected to support the growth of this market over forecast period. Injection Molded Plastics industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The worldwide market for Injection Molded Plastics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Injection Molded Plastics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DOW

ExxonMobil

SABIC

BASF

Sinopec

DuPont

Honeywell

Lanxess

Ineos

Borealis

NOVA Chemicals

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Teijin

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Mitsubishi

Evonik

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polypropylene (PP)

ABS

HDPE

Polystyrene(PS)

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Injection Molded Plastics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Injection Molded Plastics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Injection Molded Plastics in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Injection Molded Plastics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Injection Molded Plastics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Injection Molded Plastics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Injection Molded Plastics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

