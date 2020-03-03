Why Radiopharmaceutical Industry is Booming in Current Market Scenario? Study of Top Key Players in this Market

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Radiopharmaceutical Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells.

The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.

Scope of the Report:

In the next few years, Radiopharmaceuticals industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The classification of Radiopharmaceuticals includes Diagnostic Radioisotopes, Therapeutic Radioisotopes. The revenue proportion of Diagnostic Radioisotopes in 2016 is about 77%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017. The Therapeutic Radioisotopes is enjoying more and more market share.

Radiopharmaceuticals are widely used in Oncology, Cardiology and Other disease diagnosis and treatment. The most of radiopharmaceuticals is used in Oncology, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 60%.

The worldwide market for Radiopharmaceutical is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 8120 million US$ in 2024, from 4940 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Radiopharmaceutical in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bracco Imaging

Bayer

Mallinckrodt

Nordion

Triad Isotopes

Lantheus

IBA Group

GE Healthcare

China Isotope & Radiation

Jubilant Pharma

Eli Lilly

Advanced Accelerator Applications

SIEMENS

Dongcheng

Navidea

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Actinium-225

Lutetium-177

Radium-223

Holmium-166

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oncology

Cardiology

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Radiopharmaceutical product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Radiopharmaceutical, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Radiopharmaceutical in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Radiopharmaceutical competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Radiopharmaceutical breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Radiopharmaceutical market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Radiopharmaceutical sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Radiopharmaceutical Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Radiopharmaceutical by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Radiopharmaceutical by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceutical by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Radiopharmaceutical by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceutical by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Radiopharmaceutical Market Forecast (2019-2024)

