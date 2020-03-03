Wooden Floor Market Report by segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges to 2025

The global wooden floor market was valued at $90,638.1 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $141,091.3 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. Wood flooring is a type of hard surface flooring, which is produced using materials, such as timber, bamboo, and others, which are available in numerous styles, colors, and cuts.

There are several benefits offered by wood flooring, such as elegance and high-end aesthetics over other types of flooring. This is anticipated to propel the demand for wooden floor globally. In addition, the rise in awareness of outdoor and indoor entertainment area among millennial home buyers fuel the demand for wooden flooring solutions among residential end users. However, fluctuating prices of wood and other raw materials, and rising costs of manufacturing wood flooring are the major challenges faced by the players operating in the industry. On the

The global wooden floor market is segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into engineered wood and solid wood. The engineered wood segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into residential and non-residential. The residential segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Factors, such as new construction, renovation, and retrofitting activities for buildings as well as infrastructure influence the market growth, and are expected to drive the wooden floor market during the forecast period. However, increased emphasis on use of green and eco-friendly material, such as wood, and fluctuation in foreign currencies affect profit margins, which are estimated to impede the global wooden floor market. Moreover, key market players adopt various strategies, such as business expansion and acquisition, to strengthen their market presence, which boost the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2016, Shaw Industries Group, Inc., expanded its hardwood flooring manufacturing facility in South Pittsburg, Tn., to meet the growth in demand for its engineered hardwood flooring products.

The global wooden floor market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, followed by LAMEA. The key players profiled in this report are Armstrong, Beaulieu International Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Boral Limited, Brumark Corporation, Kährs Holding AB, Mannington Mills, Mohawk Industries, Nature Home Holding Company Limited, and Tarkett.

