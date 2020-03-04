2019 Bike Helmet Industry Analysis and Forecasts in Research Report 2024
Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Bike Helmet Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024
Bike Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Bike Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life.
Request a sample of Bike Helmet Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/254713
Scope of the Report:
Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35.92% in 2017. Following Europe, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33.55%.
The worldwide market for Bike Helmet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 1080 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Bike Helmet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Access this report Bike Helmet Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-bike-helmet-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Vista Outdoor
Dorel
Specialized
Trek Bicycle
Merida
Giant
ABUS
Mavic
Scott Sports
KASK
MET
OGK KABUTO
Uvex
POC
Urge
Orbea
GUB
LAS helmets
Strategic Sports
One Industries
Limar
Fox Racing
Lazer
Louis Garneau
Moon Helmet
Locatelli Spa
Rudy Project
Shenghong Sports
HardnutZ
SenHai Sports Goods
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
MTB Helmets
Road Helmets
Sport Helmets
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Commuter & Recreation
Sport Games
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Bike Helmet product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Bike Helmet, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bike Helmet in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Bike Helmet competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Bike Helmet breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Bike Helmet market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bike Helmet sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/254713
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Bike Helmet Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Bike Helmet by Country
Chapter Six: Europe Bike Helmet by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Bike Helmet by Country
Chapter Eight: South America Bike Helmet by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Bike Helmet by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Bike Helmet Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Bike Helmet Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Bike Helmet Market Forecast (2019-2024)
To Check Discount of Bike Helmet Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/254713
About Us:
www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.
Contact US:
Name: Analytical research cognizance
Address: 100 Church Street,
8th floor, Manhattan,
New York 10007
Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448
Email: [email protected]