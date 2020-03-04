2023 Global Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Segmentation by Recent Developments of Major Vendors

Rigid Bulk Packaging market report (Request Sample Copy) delivers data about the landscapes which drive the development of Rigid Bulk Packaging industry. The Rigid Bulk Packaging market consists of large key companies who play a vital role in the production, manufacturing, sales, and distribution of the products.

The Global Rigid Bulk Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.9% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Global Rigid Bulk Packaging market research report provides crucial information related to overall Rigid Bulk Packaging market with respect to market size, applications, end-user industry size, types, and various other factors.

Competitive Landscape: The report also presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Segment by Key Players Mondi PLC, Greif Inc., Nefab AB, SCHÃTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sonoco Products Company, Bemis Company Inc., The Cary Company, Taihua Group, Hoover Container Solutions, Cleveland Steel Container .

Market Size Analysis by Years:

Historical Year: 2013-2017 || Base Year: 2017 || Estimated Year: 2018 || Forecast Year: 2018-2023

Key Developments in the Rigid Bulk Packaging Market:

December 2017 – SchÃ¼tz signed an agreement to acquire Envases y Laminados, S.A. de C.V. (ELSA), a leading supplier of rigid industrial packaging in Mexico. The acquisition is aimed at leveraging ELSAâs establishment in Mexico and also capturing the growth perspectives of the packaging industry with Mexico being an integral part of the NAFTA region

December 2017 – SchÃ¼tz signed an agreement to acquire Envases y Laminados, S.A. de C.V. (ELSA), a leading supplier of rigid industrial packaging in Mexico. The acquisition is aimed at leveraging ELSAâs establishment in Mexico and also capturing the growth perspectives of the packaging industry with Mexico being an integral part of the NAFTA region

February 2017 – Nefab Packaging Sweden AB acquired Foldy Pac Nordic AB, a manufacturer of packaging for demanding transport by road, sea and air. The acquisition is aimed at expanding the companyâs geographical footprint and complement their bulk packaging portfolio

Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Report Covers the Following Regions US, Canada, UK, France, Italy, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa . Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Dynamics

