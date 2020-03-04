Aquaponics Market Report Including Sales Volume, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate For Each Main Company
New Market Research Study on “Aquaponics Market” by Type and Applications Now Available At Arcognizance.Com
Aquaponics refers to any system that combines conventional aquaculture (raising aquatic animals such as snails, fish, crayfish or prawns in tanks) with hydroponics (cultivating plants in water) in a symbiotic environment. In normal aquaculture, excretions from the animals being raised can accumulate in the water, increasing toxicity. In an aquaponics system, water from an aquaculture system is fed to a hydroponic system where the by-products are broken down by Nitrifying bacteria into nitrates and nitrites, which are utilized by the plants as nutrients, and the water is then recirculate back to the aquaculture system.
Aquaponics Market has been considered as a sustainable form to develop agriculture for a very long time in history, dating back to the Aztecs. While Aquaculture and Hydroponics are two different concepts, Aquaponics is a combined method of Food Sales in which both the former concepts are used to create a symbiotic ecosystem. This system was harnessed with an aim to grow plants and fish with help of nitrification using bacteria to provide the necessary nutrients. It works in a way where plants in hydroponic growth beds feed on the nutrient rich waste water from fish. Filtering beds remove fish affluent, algae, leftover fish feed and help recycle fresh water in to the fish tanks. Plants convert the carbon dioxide into oxygen, hence acting as natural water aeration systems. This form is currently making a huge comeback with many farmers, households and communities trying to implement it in their backyards or in their farms.
Request a sample of Aquaponics Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/251030
Modern aquaponics is technologically advanced and is an efficient and effective way of producing natural food. Fishes are reared in large tanks, and the plants are nurtured hydroponically. They are implanted in beds with a little gravel or clay, and their roots hang down into the water. The water is cycled through the system so that it collects the residual waste from the fish; then it is pumped to the plant beds, where it is cleaned naturally by the plants and can then be returned to the fish tanks.
Investments in commercial large scale aquaponics projects are increasing widely due to a booming organic food market and growing urban farming. Aquaponics market is relatively fragmented with the presence of few players at country level and lack of regional and global companies.
In regional segments, North America and Europe possess significant potential whereas Asia-Pacific and other developing markets possess growth opportunities for Aquaponics over the forecast period. The technological advancement, growing investment by key stakeholders, and increasing demand for organic products in Europe and North American Region are promoting the growth of Aquaponics Market.
Aquaponics market can be segmented by type MFG, NFT, DWC, etc. and the revenue proportion of DWC in 2016 is about 47%. MFC is the simplest form of aquaponics, NFT is not common in aquaponics industry and the price of DWC is the highest. The growth of aquaponics market is mainly due to technological advancement. The key driver of aquaponics market is that it helps in enhancing the ultimate productivity with minimum inputs than traditional agriculture and aquaculture practices. Aquaponics is an advantageous technology as it helps in improving ultimate productivity in cost effective manner.
The main players include Nelson and Pade, Backyard Aquaponics, Aquaponics USA, PentairAES, Gothic Arch Greenhouses, Stuppy, Aquaponic Source, Urban Farmers AG, PFAS, EcoGro, Aquaponic Lynx, Aquaponics Place, Endless Food Systems, Aonefarm, ECF Farm Systems, Japan Aquaponics, Evo Farm, Water Farmers and etc. The industry is not so mature recently.
The global Aquaponics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Aquaponics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aquaponics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nelson and Pade
Aquaponic Source
Backyard Aquaponics
Aquaponics USA
PentairAES
Gothic Arch Greenhouses
Stuppy
ECF Farm Systems
Urban Farmers
PFAS
EcoGro
Aquaponic Lynx
Aquaponics Place
Endless Food Systems
Aonefarm
Japan Aquaponics
Evo Farm
Water Farmers
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Media Filled Growbeds (MFG)
Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)
Deep Water Culture (DWC)
Others
Access this report Aquaponics Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/2019-global-aquaponics-market-research-report-with-industry-forecast-2025-and-outlook
Segment by Application
Academic
Commercial
Family
Others
Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/251030
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Aquaponics Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Aquaponics Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Aquaponics Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Aquaponics Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Aquaponics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Aquaponics Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aquaponics Business
Chapter Eight: Aquaponics Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Aquaponics Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
To Check Discount of Aquaponics Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/251030
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
About us:
www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics”” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box”” developments in the market.
Contact Us:
Matt Wilson,
Manager – Global Sales
Analytical Research Cognizance
+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448
[email protected]