Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2019 with top countries data : Current Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2023

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

The Automotive Cybersecurity market research focuses on emerging market trends. The market research report explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2018 to 2023

Overview of Automotive Cybersecurity Market :

Connected vehicles have direct internet access through either an inbuilt modem or a plug-in modem. Connected cars do a better job of keeping the driver updated about the traffic, accidents, road warnings, and speed limits. In addition, they provide improved convenience and assistance to the drivers. Connected cars witnessed a higher level of innovation in terms of infotainment systems and safety assistance technology.

Key players/manufacturers:

Argus Cyber Security, HARMAN International, Karamba Security, Symantec, Arilou Cyber Security, ESCRYPT, Honeywell International, RunSafeSecurity, Secunet Security Networks, Vector Informatik

Scope:

This report focuses on the Automotive Cybersecurity in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Automotive Cybersecurity is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.0% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018

Classifications:

Network

Endpoint

Wireless

Applications:

Infotainment

Telematics

OBD

Safety

Powertrain

Communication